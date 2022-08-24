As a nationwide baby formula shortage continues, the federal government says it plans to continue to allow families who use nutrition benefits to afford baby formula to have an expanded range of options when they go to the grocery store.

Families who buy formula through the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women Infants and Children, or WIC, will now be able to buy substitutes for their regular formula through December 31, or for 60 days after their state's emergency declaration ends, whichever is earliest, according to statement from the United States Department of Agriculture. That flexibility had been set to expire at the end of September.

