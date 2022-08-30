Billionaire Elon Musk tweeted, not for the first time, that "population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming." Climate change is a serious problem facing the planet and experts say it's difficult to compare problems. What is clear, demographers say, is that the global population is growing, despite declines in some parts of the world, and it shouldn't be collapsing any time soon.

"He's better off making cars and engineering than at predicting the trajectory of the population," said Joseph Chamie, a consulting demographer and a former director of the United Nations Population Division, who has written several books about population issues.

