Moderna and Pfizer booster shots updated to target Omicron subvariants could be available in early fall, pending sign off by federal health agencies, the US Department of Health and Human Services said Friday.

The department announced on Friday an agreement to purchase 66 million doses of Moderna's bivalent booster shot for potential use in fall and winter. That's in addition to 105 million bivalent boosters the US government has purchased from Pfizer.

CNN's Jacqueline Howard and Jamie Gumbrecht contributed to this report.

