Walking can lower risk of early death, but there's more to it than number of steps, study finds

You can reduce your risk for cancer, heart disease and early death by getting up to 10,000 steps a day, but any amount of walking helps, according to a new study.

but any amount of walking helps, according to a new study.

Health benefits rose with every step, the study found, but peaked at 10,000 steps -- after that the effects faded. Counting steps may be especially important for people who do unstructured, unplanned physical activity such as house work, gardening and dog walks.

