Southern Community Newspapers, Inc. (Henry Herald, Clayton News, Rockdale-Newton Citizen, Jackson Progress-Argus) is hosting four virtual Wellness Expos in partnership with Southern Regional Medical Center providing our community with a venue for health, medical information, and insight.
Here is the replay from the event on June 17.
For more information, go to thewellnessexpo.com.
Click the play button below to start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.