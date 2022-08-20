Wendy's restaurants have been associated with an E. coli outbreak reported in four states, with 37 people infected and 10 hospitalized, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
No deaths have been reported.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
As a home delivery subscriber, you get free unlimited digital access to premium content on HenryHerald.com, including local news, local sports, obituaries, legal notices, local features, and the e-edition.
All you need is your print subscription account number and your last name.
Don't know your subscription number? Email access@henryherald.com with your delivery address.
Get unlimited digital access to premium content on HenryHerald.com, including local news, local sports, local features, obituaries, legal notices, and the e-edition, on your computer, tablet or phone starting at $3.99.
*All subscriptions auto-renew at the same rate.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|30 days unlimited access
|$3.99
|for 30 days
|90 days unlimited access (17% off regular price)
|$9.99
|for 90 days
|365 days unlimited access (27% off regular price)
|$34.99
|for 365 days
Get 3 days of unlimited digital access to HenryHerald.com including stories, photos, obituaries, e-edition and more on your computer, tablet or phone for $1.99.
Support Henry County journalism and subscribe now.
*Subscription does not auto-renew.
Wendy's restaurants have been associated with an E. coli outbreak reported in four states, with 37 people infected and 10 hospitalized, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
No deaths have been reported.
A specific food has not been confirmed as the source of the outbreak, according to the CDC, but 22 of 26 sick people reported eating sandwiches at Wendy's restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania before getting sick.
As a precaution, Wendy's is removing the romaine lettuce being used in sandwiches from restaurants in that region, since most sick people reported eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce, according to the agency.
The CDC said it is not advising that people avoid eating at Wendy's restaurants or that people stop eating romaine lettuce.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The agency is investigating to confirm whether romaine lettuce is the source of the outbreak, and whether the lettuce used at the Wendy's stores was served or sold at other businesses.
Nineteen infections have been reported in Ohio, 15 in Michigan and two in Pennsylvania. An additional case has been reported in Indiana. Three of the cases in Michigan involve people who have a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome, the CDC said.
Those who have E. coli symptoms are urged to call their health-care provider immediately, write down what they have eaten in the week prior and report the illness to their local or state health department.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Do you use the same password for all your online accounts? Change it now—but not before you see these easy-to-guess passwords to avoid using, based on analysis by VPN provider Twingate. Click for more.
This poll is not scientific, results only reflect opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.