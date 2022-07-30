Why you should reach out to old friends

People often underestimate how much friends and old acquaintances appreciate hearing from them.

 InsideCreativeHouse/Adobe Stock

Thinking of reaching out to old friends but nervous it will be awkward or that they won't appreciate it? You should make those phone calls or send a text or email, according to new research.

A study published July 11 in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found that people often underestimate how much their friends and old acquaintances appreciate hearing from them.

