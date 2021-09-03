ATHENS – When the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs take the field Sept. 4, they’ll be spurred on by 93,000 fans in the stands and two Henry County residents on the sidelines.
Alyssa Sherling and Sidney Butler, both of McDonough, were named to the UGA cheerleading squad for the 2021-22 school year after tryouts in early spring. Sherling – now in her third year cheering on the Bulldogs – will cheer on the coed squad while Butler – in her first season – will cheer for the all-female squad. The cheerleading squads appear at Georgia football, basketball (men’s and women’s), volleyball and gymnastics competitions.
Sherling and Butler both started cheering at a young age and both were standout spirit leaders in high school. In 2018, Sherling (who graduated from Ola High School in 2019) was named the Georgia Cheerleading Coaches Association’s Cheerleader of the Year, the same honor Butler (who graduated from Union Grove High in 2020) earned a year later.
“I knew Sidney before she came to UGA, when we were in high school,” said Sherling, a junior majoring in health promotion. “We also tumbled at the same gym at times, so I would see her every now and then, and at competitions I’d say hi to her. When she was trying out, I talked to her and encouraged her.”
Butler, a sophomore majoring in biology and psychology, said that due to the COVID pandemic, she wound up spending an unusually long time away from the sport she loves.
“I tried out my freshman year, but because of COVID they didn’t finish the tryout process and they didn’t take any new members on the team,” she said. “I was a little sad, especially because I lost the second half of my senior year (in high school). It was kind of upsetting to lose the opportunity, but I understand why they had to do it. There was a lot going on with COVID, and it wasn’t very safe and there were a lot of question marks about whether they were going to do it at all.”
With COVID-19 protocols in place last year, Sherling assented the football season was entirely different from her freshman year.
“It was definitely hard,” said Sherling, whose only game in 2020 was Georgia’s 34-21 victory over Mississippi State. “I only got to cheer one game. In a normal year, you get a minimum of four home games and one away game. We didn’t cheer at any away games – it was all home games. We were wearing masks and in the stands – we never touched the field like we normally do. It felt different – I’d never been to a football game when I wasn’t cheering.”
Both Butler and Sherling expressed excitement that they’d been named to this year’s cheerleading consortium.
“It doesn’t feel real,” said Butler, the daughter of April and Anthony Butler. “I’ve been going to UGA football games since I was 6 years old and being in the stands is one thing, and I can’t even imagine what it will be like to be on the field looking up at that many people with the players right behind you and the action that close.”
“I was very excited, especially since this year is a little more non-COVID than last year and we’re actually going to get to cheer on the field, which makes it more exciting because we’ll actually be doing cheerleading on the field and not in the stands trying to encourage the crowd,” said Sherling, the daughter of Karol and Mark Sherling.
Because cheerleading takes up an enormous amount of time, Sherling and Butler are adamant that they’ve got to be up to snuff in the time-management department in order to cheer, study and have some kind of a social life.
“It can be very challenging,” said Sherling. “I write everything down to remind me of what I have to do and where I have to be. I have three different calendars. And I use the people around me for balance. They encourage me and tell me when I need to get out more because sometimes I’ll stay in my room and be so focused on school. My friends have helped me keep that balance with school and social life. I’m thankful for my friends and family – they’re the reason I’m here.”
“It’s going to be a pretty solid chunk of my time, but I did three sports growing up as a kid, so I’m pretty used to devoting a lot of time to sports as well as devoting my time to my schoolwork,” said Butler, who graduated from Union Grove with a 4.6 GPA. “Had to get pretty good at managing my time and that definitely helped a lot in high school. I just enjoy school – it’s never really felt like a chore. That’s why I’ve never really had to struggle academically. It’s like going to a job you really love, and I really love going to school. It’s not hard for me to put in the work for school.”
Not surprisingly, both cheerleaders are ready to get the party started.
“I love football,” said Sherling. “My family members are huge fans. I’ve been a football fan all my life – big SEC fan. I watch the games as much as I can. Sometimes I’ll catch myself getting upset about something happening on the field because I’ve got to pump up the crowd. I love watching the games. I’m super-excited. I’m excited about practicing with the team. I can’t wait for that first game. It’s going to be a lot of fun. This season is special – it’s going to be a great year.”
“I’m so excited – I can’t wait to get started,” said Butler. “I’m excited to spend more time with my team because we really couldn’t do much over the summer together. It’s nice for all of us to be in one place. I’m really excited about this season.”
The 2021 Georgia roster lists one Henry County resident – redshirt freshman linebacker Justin Robinson of McDonough, who played at Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy. The Bulldogs kick off the 2021 season at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4 against No. 3 Clemson in Charlotte, N.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.