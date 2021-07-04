Independence Day celebrations in Henry County began July 2 with Lake Dow North's annual fireworks show at Pilgreen's Steakhouse on Lake Dow Road. Residents packed the parking lot and Lake Dow Road to watch the 20-minute fireworks extravaganza, which began about 9:15 p.m.
featuredurgent
Lake Dow launches Independence weekend festivities
Tags
Alice Queen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
featured
- Henry Kokkeler | RealClearWire
-
- 0
featuredurgent
- Staff Photos: Larry Stanford
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending Videos
- Fireworks meant for July 4th display in Maryland's Ocean City accidentally explode
- RECIPE: Bistro Cheeseburgers
- Pope Francis has surgery for 'colon diverticulitis'
- 4 people are shot in a Chicago drive-by shooting as the city grapples with a violent weekend
- Lake Dow launches Independence weekend festivities
Most Popular
Articles
- VETERANS STORY: Private Mighty Mouse
- Henry commissioners ready to move forward with TSPLOST project list
- Pregis opening advanced manufacturing facility in Henry County, creating 150 jobs
- WEDDING: Udockexer & Jasmine Chandler
- Dogs banned from park after owners fail to clean up pet poop
- Stockbridge woman faces insurance fraud charge
- The Delta variant will cause 'very dense outbreaks' in these five states, expert says
- CDC warns not to swim with diarrhea, but all Twitter can focus on is the gif the agency used
- About 20 people missing and 2 dead after mudslide wipes out homes in Japan's Atami city
- Renovations approved for McDonough's Polk Museum
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: What are your plans for the long 4th of July weekend?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.