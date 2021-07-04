Independence Day celebrations in Henry County began July 2 with Lake Dow North's annual fireworks show at Pilgreen's Steakhouse on Lake Dow Road. Residents packed the parking lot and Lake Dow Road to watch the 20-minute fireworks extravaganza, which began about 9:15 p.m.

