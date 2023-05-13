TimothyDaly.jpg

Daly

Many homeowners are concerned that all or parts of their warm season grass lawns, which include bermuda, zoysia, centipede, and St. Augustine grasses, have not entirely come out of dormancy and turned green. The unseasonably hard freeze in December has caused damage to these lawns. The temperatures were quite frigid for several days, with lows in the single digits. Additionally, our area had several days of snow and ice. The cool spring has also delayed lawns from coming out of dormancy. Some turfgrasses are less tolerant of cold than others, but the winter has impacted all types. Special care is necessary to ensure that the lawns recover and green up.

The most planted turfgrass is bermuda. It can survive our summer’s hot, dry conditions and requires minimal maintenance. Local bermudagrass lawns have been slow to green up. The hybrid bermudagrass varieties have fared better than the common ones. Most of these lawns have survived the cold temperatures and are slowly turning green due to the weather conditions. Also, soil temperatures have been slow to warm up as well, thus contributing to the problem. Areas of the lawn with ice and snow present for several days have been particularly affected. Avoid applying fertilizers until the grass is roughly 90% green.

Timothy Daly is the Agricultural and Natural Resource agent with UGA Extension Henry. He can be contacted at 770-288-8421 or tdaly@uga.edu.

