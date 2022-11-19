Most gardeners focus on plants that bloom in the spring, and some on the fall color of a plant. One attribute often overlooked is berries, which can bring color to the landscape. Many birds and other wildlife are attracted to them as a food source. Most berries last much longer than flower blossoms, thus extending the period of color. Including plants that bear berries at different times of the year will add to the aesthetics of the landscape.

Firethorn or pyracantha is one of the best berry-producing plants. They are bright red with hybrids that are red or orange. They produce massive quantities of them that can last until late winter. Pyracanthas grow rapidly up to 2 feet per year, and mature ones can reach heights of 10-15 feet. They are an excellent plant for hedges and barriers due to their formidable thorns.

Timothy Daly is the Agricultural and Natural Resource agent with UGA Extension Henry. He can be contacted at 770-288-8421 or tdaly@uga.edu.