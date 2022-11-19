...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS SUNDAY AFTERNOON INTO SUNDAY
EVENING FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND EAST CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW
RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours Sunday afternoon. Winds will be out of the north
at 5 to 10 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Most gardeners focus on plants that bloom in the spring, and some on the fall color of a plant. One attribute often overlooked is berries, which can bring color to the landscape. Many birds and other wildlife are attracted to them as a food source. Most berries last much longer than flower blossoms, thus extending the period of color. Including plants that bear berries at different times of the year will add to the aesthetics of the landscape.
Firethorn or pyracantha is one of the best berry-producing plants. They are bright red with hybrids that are red or orange. They produce massive quantities of them that can last until late winter. Pyracanthas grow rapidly up to 2 feet per year, and mature ones can reach heights of 10-15 feet. They are an excellent plant for hedges and barriers due to their formidable thorns.
Many of the hollies are valued for their colorful berries. Burford hollies are a dependable berry producer that can grow up to 25 feet high with an equal spread. The red berries of a Burford holly contrast nicely with the dark green glossy foliage. Foster hollies grow 15 to 20 in height with bright red berries. Another excellent one is the luster leaf holly, which has colorful green leaves that grow up to 5 inches long, 2 to 3 inches wide, and has spines on their edges. They grow up to 15 feet, have a coarse-textured appearance, and are loaded with berries. One side not on hollies is that they are dioecious, meaning that there are separate male and female plants, and only the females produce berries. They must have a male plant nearby to cross-pollinate.
The native beautyberry has graceful arching branches loaded with tight clusters of dark purple berries. Some varieties have white berries. Prune heavily in February to increase berry production by cutting it about a foot above the ground. Japanese beautyberry is a close relative and produces small lavender berries.
The native hearts-a-busting is an interesting plant. It has dark green stems and bears reddish “hearts” that split open to reveal the inner fruit. Some of the viburnums bear attractive berries as well.
Some berry-producing plants are invasive and should not be planted. Grape hollies or mahonia have leathery foliage and grape-like blue berries. The plant is increasingly becoming established in natural areas crowding out native plants. Nandina produces red berries and is often used for Christmas decorations, but it also has invasive tendencies. Its berries are toxic to some species of birds.
Most berry-producing plants will perform best when planted in sunny locations. Certain viburnums, however, may need protection from the hot afternoon sun. Many of these plants require adequate water but need well-drained soils.
Landscapes with only spring flower interest are missing something. They look great at first but leave you wanting more the rest of the year. Incorporate some berry-bearing plants in your landscape, and you can create multi-season interest for year-round enjoyment.