We all look forward to spring when our garden plants come back to life after a cold winter. One of the most attractive spring flowers is the bulbs, such as daffodils, tulips, hyacinths and others. However, you can enjoy the beauty of these plants before spring, which is several months away. They can bloom by imposing artificial conditions that promote flowering in a process referred to as forcing. Many florists utilize the technique to produce flowering bulbs throughout the year. A good example is red tulips being ready for Valentine’s Day, even though they naturally do not bloom until the end of March and April.

Most spring flowering bulbs can be forced to bloom early inside; however, hyacinths and daffodils are the easiest, and tulips are somewhat more challenging. Smaller bulbs, such as grape hyacinths, crocus and snowdrops, are also good choices. Some cultivars of these bulbs are easier to make bloom than others. Avoid mixing different bulbs within the same container. They have different flowering times. Select superior-quality bulbs that are large and not have any mold or other signs of decay. Healthy bulbs will produce attractive flowers. Handle the bulbs with care to avoid bruising and scraping.

Timothy Daly is the Agricultural and Natural Resource agent with UGA Extension Henry. He can be contacted at 770-288-8421 or tdaly@uga.edu.