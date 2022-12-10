We all look forward to spring when our garden plants come back to life after a cold winter. One of the most attractive spring flowers is the bulbs, such as daffodils, tulips, hyacinths and others. However, you can enjoy the beauty of these plants before spring, which is several months away. They can bloom by imposing artificial conditions that promote flowering in a process referred to as forcing. Many florists utilize the technique to produce flowering bulbs throughout the year. A good example is red tulips being ready for Valentine’s Day, even though they naturally do not bloom until the end of March and April.
Most spring flowering bulbs can be forced to bloom early inside; however, hyacinths and daffodils are the easiest, and tulips are somewhat more challenging. Smaller bulbs, such as grape hyacinths, crocus and snowdrops, are also good choices. Some cultivars of these bulbs are easier to make bloom than others. Avoid mixing different bulbs within the same container. They have different flowering times. Select superior-quality bulbs that are large and not have any mold or other signs of decay. Healthy bulbs will produce attractive flowers. Handle the bulbs with care to avoid bruising and scraping.
In December, use sterile clean plastic or clay pots and fill them with potting soil. They should be planted at the same depth as they are outdoors. Place the bulbs in the mix with the side with the pointed side facing upward and are exposed after covering them with the potting soil. Except for the smaller bulbs, which should be covered with soil, avoid burying the entire bulb and refrain from pressing into the soil. They do not require fertilizer since they have enough food to flower once. Ensure the bulbs are kept evenly moist and the container has good drainage. Label each pot with the type of bulbs they have.
Spring flowering bulbs require a chilling period of 35 to 40 degrees to promote the elongation of the bulb’s stem and the formation of roots. Outside they receive adequate amounts of chilling. Indoors, place the bulbs where they can be exposed to these temperatures and darkness. Refrigerators, cold basements, or crawlspaces under the house are good choices. Do not store them with fruits and vegetables since they produce gasses that can cause premature development. Roughly eight to twelve weeks is required for them to initiate flowering. The roots will have developed, and the shoots will be ready to emerge. Move them to a location that receives adequate light but not direct sunlight and is cool. Healthy bulbs will produce blooms within one month. Once the bulbs have finished blooming, discard them since they are no longer viable.
Some bulbs can be forced indoors without cooling. Examples include amaryllis and white paper narcissus. Place them in pots of soil with the necks of the bulbs showing. Store them in a cool location with temperatures of 50 to 60 degrees. The bulbs will bloom within six to eight weeks. Make sure the potting media is kept moist.
Although springtime is months away, by forcing bulbs, you can have a touch of it in the dead of winter in your home. The process is relatively straightforward and will produce an attractive display of flowers.
Timothy Daly is the Agricultural and Natural Resource agent with UGA Extension Henry. He can be contacted at 770-288-8421 or tdaly@uga.edu.