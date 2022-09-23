The cooler days of fall are here, which brings colorful leaf changes and the blooming of late-season flowers. One plant that produces abundant blossoms in the late summer and fall is the chrysanthemum. There are more than 100 species, including some Georgia wildflowers, but the fall-blooming ones are the most familiar.

The name “chrysanthemum” comes from Greek and means “golden flower.” However, the flowers come in a wide range of colors and flower types: yellow, pink, white, bronze, lavender, and maroon.

Recommended for you

Timothy Daly is the Agricultural and Natural Resource agent with UGA Extension Henry. He can be contacted at 770-288-8421 or tdaly@uga.edu.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.