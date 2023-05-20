The spring landscape has many flowering shrubs that color the landscape, such as azaleas, forsythias, and spiraeas. Now that we enter the summer months, many shrubs produce colorful blooms. Many plants tolerate Georgia’s heat and humidity while providing beauty in the home landscape. Among the many shrubs that provide summer interest are hydrangeas, crape myrtles, hypericums, chaste trees, bottlebrush buckeye, clethra, and althea or Rose of Sharon.
Hydrangeas welcome the heat of summer to make new growth. The big-leafed hydrangeas produce big, blue, mop-headed flowers with large mounds of foliage supporting multitudes of flowers. The flowers are generally blue in our acid soils, but applying lime to the soil will turn them pink or purple. Two selections are available that keep blooming all summer. Endless Summer and Penny Mac keep producing new flowers until frost. Hydrangeas require afternoon shade and a steady supply of moisture.
Our native oakleaf hydrangea produces 6- to 10-foot mounds of foliage from top to bottom with long panicles of white, sterile flowers just above it. They are 8 to 12 inches long and fade to a burgundy red as they age. The foliage looks like an enlarged oak leaf, hence the name. They prefer partial shade and well-drained soil. An excellent place for them is on the edge of the woods, where the plants are shaded from the hot afternoon sun.
The peegee hydrangea develops into a large, upright shrub or small tree with big, white flowers open on new growth in July and August. The selections Tardiva and Chantilly Lace bloom a little later, holding flowers on strong, upright stems. These plants will grow in sun or shade with well-drained soils.
The blue flowers of the chaste tree, or vitex, in July, remind us that the flowering season isn’t yet over. The 10- to 12-inch spikes nearly cover the plants. Bees and other pollinators swarm around them. The chaste tree is a fast grower reaching 12 to 15 feet tall. It has gray-green foliage and is seldom troubled by pests. They do their best in the full sun. Flowers develop on new growth, so prune them in early spring before growth begins.
Summersweet clethra blooms late, in July and August. The plant is native and produces a sweet fragrance that permeates the garden. The spiked clusters of white flowers are four to six inches long and last three to four weeks. The plants grow 4 to 6 feet tall and tolerate both sun and shade as well as wet sites. The shiny, dark green leaves turn yellow in the fall. The shrub is an excellent choice for the shrub border, along lakes and streams, or on the edge of the woods.
Be sure to include some flowers and fragrances in your summer landscape. These shrubs make great additions to any landscape. You could even remove an overgrown azalea or two and replace it with some summer excitement to extend your flowering season.
An energy boost always helps to kick start a work morning and can keep us going throughout the day. What is your go-to energy source?
Don't see your choice? Let us know in the comments how you power through your week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.