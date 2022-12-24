...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
above zero.
* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia
and/or frostbite if precautions are not taken.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lows in the teens are expected Sunday
morning. In addition, windy conditions are anticipated with west
to northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph
likely.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Since most leaves have fallen off deciduous trees, mistletoe infestations are now visible. The plant is sometimes used in Christmas decorations. An old Christmas custom exists when two people who meet under a hanging piece of mistletoe are obliged to kiss. It began centuries ago in Scandinavian countries. When two enemies met beneath the mistletoe in a forest, they would lay down their weapons. They would only attack each other the following day. Despite its folklore, mistletoe is a parasitic plant detrimental to trees.
Mistletoe plants are either male or female. Only the females produce fruit, which is small, sticky and white berries that appear from October to January. Birds feed on the berries and excrete the seeds onto tree limbs. The birds can consume the berries without harm, but the fruit and the rest of the plant are highly toxic to people. After the mistletoe seed germinates, it develops a root-like structure penetrating the tree.
Trees in good health usually can tolerate small infestations of mistletoe. Individual branches with the parasitic plant may weaken and eventually die. However, trees that have suffered environmental stresses, such as drought and construction damage, or are afflicted with another pest infestation, can decline and die due to the mistletoe.
The question arises: what should be done if a tree is infested with mistletoe? One essential thing to do is remove the mistletoe before it produces berries and spreads to other parts of the tree or other trees. The procedure of mechanically pruning infected branches is one of the most effective ways of controlling it. Remove the infected branches to where they begin on the tree or back to lateral branches. Cut at least one foot below the point of infection. If the mistletoe grows out of the main trunk or a major limb and cannot be pruned, cut it back flush to the stem or trunk. Then wrap the area with a few layers of black polyethylene plastic to keep the light out. Secure it with rope or twine. The mistletoe will eventually die, which may take several months.
Special chemicals are sometimes used to control mistletoe. They are highly toxic, and only licensed pesticide applicators can apply them. They are applied to dormant host trees causing the shoots and leaves of the mistletoe to fall off. The control is temporary. It will eventually re-sprout, and the chemicals must be re-applied one or more times before the mistletoe is destroyed.
Only trained professionals should attempt the task of removing mistletoe from large trees. Specialized equipment and expertise are required to control this parasitic plant safely and effectively. You should consult with a certified arborist first to determine the exact extent of the infestation and its impact on the tree. A list of certified arborists and tree care companies can be found on the Georgia Arborist Association website at www.georgiaarborist.org.