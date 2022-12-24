TimothyDaly.jpg

Daly

Since most leaves have fallen off deciduous trees, mistletoe infestations are now visible. The plant is sometimes used in Christmas decorations. An old Christmas custom exists when two people who meet under a hanging piece of mistletoe are obliged to kiss. It began centuries ago in Scandinavian countries. When two enemies met beneath the mistletoe in a forest, they would lay down their weapons. They would only attack each other the following day. Despite its folklore, mistletoe is a parasitic plant detrimental to trees.

Mistletoe plants are either male or female. Only the females produce fruit, which is small, sticky and white berries that appear from October to January. Birds feed on the berries and excrete the seeds onto tree limbs. The birds can consume the berries without harm, but the fruit and the rest of the plant are highly toxic to people. After the mistletoe seed germinates, it develops a root-like structure penetrating the tree.

Timothy Daly is the Agricultural and Natural Resource agent with UGA Extension Henry. He can be contacted at 770-288-8421 or tdaly@uga.edu.