The holiday season is upon us, and many homeowners will purchase Christmas trees for their homes. Although some people prefer artificial trees, live trees are still a favorite among many. They are available at various sources and can be purchased from pre-cut or cut-your-own tree farms. Choosing the perfect Christmas tree is a matter of preference, but following several guidelines will help you select one that will remain attractive throughout the holiday season.
Several species of trees are used as Christmas trees. Trees commonly sold in Georgia include Virginia pines, red cedar, white pines, Leyland cypress, Scotch pines, Fraser firs, spruces and others.
The obvious advantage of buying a pre-cut tree is convenience. The drawback is the trees were cut weeks before at tree farms and are not fresh. Ask the retailer if the trees were delivered at one time in the beginning or if there were multiple shipments throughout the season. Additionally, cut trees lose needles, can dry out quickly, and be a potential fire hazard. Lift the tree and bounce it on the ground. Very few needles should come off a fresh tree. When in doubt about the freshness of a tree, select another one.
A fresh-cut Christmas tree retains its needles longer than the pre-cut ones. Most Christmas tree farms specialize in growing varieties adapted to local conditions and can be sheared into the classical conical shape. Remember that, in most cases, you will have to cut your tree at a tree farm. You will need a sharp saw. Sometimes Christmas tree farms will provide saws. Remember, the larger the tree, the more difficult it is to bring out of the field and transport in your vehicle.
When choosing a good tree, there are several factors to consider. Make sure you select a tree at least a foot shorter than the ceiling in the room where it will be displayed. If the trunk is splitting, it most likely has dried to a point where it will not be able to absorb water. Look for a tree that is healthy, damage-free, and well-trimmed. It should taper gently from a full bottom to a narrow top and have enough branches for hanging ornaments. The base of the trunk should be straight and cleared of limbs six to eight inches from the bottom to allow for placement in the tree stand. It should have a healthy green appearance. The needles should be fresh and flexible and should not come off if you run your hand over a branch.
Sometimes insects and spiders can hitch a ride on the tree and come into your home. You should clean the tree and let it dry before bringing it indoors. Keep the tree in an unheated, sheltered area like a garage until you are ready to set it up. Make a fresh cut on the base before you place it in water, and then put it into a stand with at least a gallon of water. The stand needs adequate water to prevent the needles from drying out and falling off the tree, reducing the possibility of a fire. If the water drops below the base of the trunk, a seal of dry sap will form within a few hours, and another fresh cut will need to be made at the bottom. Place the tree away from drafts and heat sources such as fireplaces and heater vents.
Test the light cords and connections before placing them on the tree, and do not use any cords with cracked insulation or broken sockets. Unplug the lights before going to bed or leaving the house.
Check with your sanitation provider to see if they will dispose of the Christmas tree after the holidays.
To find a Christmas tree farm near you, please see the Georgia Christmas Tree Association website at https://gacta.com/.