Daly

The holiday season is upon us, and many homeowners will purchase Christmas trees for their homes. Although some people prefer artificial trees, live trees are still a favorite among many. They are available at various sources and can be purchased from pre-cut or cut-your-own tree farms. Choosing the perfect Christmas tree is a matter of preference, but following several guidelines will help you select one that will remain attractive throughout the holiday season.

Several species of trees are used as Christmas trees. Trees commonly sold in Georgia include Virginia pines, red cedar, white pines, Leyland cypress, Scotch pines, Fraser firs, spruces and others.

Timothy Daly is the Agricultural and Natural Resource agent with UGA Extension Henry. He can be contacted at 770-288-8421 or tdaly@uga.edu.