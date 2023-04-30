TimothyDaly.jpg

Daly

Many have discovered exciting and varied types of cacti. They come in many sizes, shapes, and growth characteristics, and some with beautiful blooms. Cacti are plants with thick fleshy tissues adapted for water storage known as succulents. All members of the cactus family are succulent, in addition to other species of plants. If given proper care and conditions, they will thrive.

Many cacti plants are available at local garden centers and nurseries. Look for plants that are healthy and show no insect or disease symptoms. Many larger cactus plants can be expensive, but if you stop and think about how slowly cacti grow, you can better understand why larger cacti of certain varieties have a higher cost.

Timothy Daly is the Agricultural and Natural Resource agent with UGA Extension Henry. He can be contacted at 770-288-8421 or tdaly@uga.edu.

