TimothyDaly.jpg

Daly

Fruit trees are popular among homeowners. The fruit can be eaten fresh and used for baking, preserving and ice cream. Some fruit trees are easier to grow than others, but all require appropriate care to bear fruit. They do need full sun for the best growth. The best for the home landscape are figs, blueberries, blackberries, and muscadines.

Figs are low maintenance and thrive in the landscape. They need to be planted in full sun with fertile, well-drained soil. They can grow 20 to 30 feet in height; however, pruning the trees in late winter will help them stay manageable. Avoid excessive fertilization, which can reduce fruit production. During hard freezes, cover the trees with a blanket or plastic to reduce the likelihood of cold damage. Consider planting the trees near the sun-exposed south side of your home. The side of your home will absorb sunlight and warm them during the cold. Two popular varieties are Celeste, which has light brown to small violet fruit, and Brown Turkey, which has a sizeable bronze-colored fruit, and LSU Purple, which is a reddish-purple medium-sized fruit. They are self-fruitful, meaning they do not require another variety for cross-pollination to produce fruit.

Recommended for you

Timothy Daly is the Agricultural and Natural Resource agent with UGA Extension Henry. He can be contacted at 770-288-8421 or tdaly@uga.edu.