The weather was quite dry in June with little rainfall, but we had adequate amounts in July. The U. S. Drought Monitor website (https://tinyurl.com/msavbe9e) classifies Henry County and the surrounding area as abnormally dry. Will a severe drought develop? The possibility exists but is not certain. We should prepare for the case of an extended period of minimal rainfall. The impact of a potential drought can be minimized on the home landscape by taking several simple steps.
Avoid planting new trees and shrubs until the weather is cooler during the fall. The water stress will be less due to the cooler weather, although periodic applications of it will still be necessary. During fall and winter, the top parts of the plants grow very little, but the roots will continue to grow and help the plant become established where it can better tolerate the hot, dry conditions of the following summer.
When applying water, make sure you do so long enough for it to penetrate deeply into the root zone a couple of times a week, strengthening the roots and improving the plant’s health. Frequent shallow watering causes the roots to grow closer to the surface, making them more susceptible to adverse conditions.
The use of mulch has many benefits. It helps reduce the loss of water and keep the soil evenly moist. It also moderates the soil temperatures and reduces the presence of weeds. Use a fine-textured organic mulch such as pine straw, pine bark, or cypress. Avoid using marble, gravel, or lava rock since the material will absorb heat and cause plant injury.
Use plants that have a greater tolerance to dry conditions. Trees such as the Chinese pistache, trident maple, and crape myrtles have minimal water needs. Japanese aucubas, wax myrtles, butterfly bushes, abelias, and most hollies thrive in droughts once established. Perennials such as lantana, ice plants, and Russian sage are also a good choice.
Bermudagrass is one of the most tolerant to lack of water, whereas tall fescue, a cool season grass, becomes stressed if it does not receive adequate water. Reducing the amount of turfgrass you have can also conserve water. Some turf grasses, such as zoysiagrass, can tolerate some shade, but others, such as bermudagrass, decline in the lack of sunlight. Converting parts of the lawn to mulched beds with drought tolerant plants will help reduce water needs. Many groundcovers do well in these areas, such as liriope, Confederate and Asian jasmine, mondo grass, and wintercreeper euonymus. Avoid invasive groundcovers such as English ivy and vinca.
Though the hot, dry conditions can be challenging to the home landscape, by employing some simple water conserving steps, you can have a healthy, vibrant home landscape.
Timothy Daly is the Agricultural and Natural Resource agent with UGA Extension Henry. He can be contacted at 770-288-8421 or tdaly@uga.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.