The weather was quite dry in June with little rainfall, but we had adequate amounts in July. The U. S. Drought Monitor website (https://tinyurl.com/msavbe9e) classifies Henry County and the surrounding area as abnormally dry. Will a severe drought develop? The possibility exists but is not certain. We should prepare for the case of an extended period of minimal rainfall. The impact of a potential drought can be minimized on the home landscape by taking several simple steps.

Avoid planting new trees and shrubs until the weather is cooler during the fall. The water stress will be less due to the cooler weather, although periodic applications of it will still be necessary. During fall and winter, the top parts of the plants grow very little, but the roots will continue to grow and help the plant become established where it can better tolerate the hot, dry conditions of the following summer.

Timothy Daly is the Agricultural and Natural Resource agent with UGA Extension Henry. He can be contacted at 770-288-8421 or tdaly@uga.edu.

