Our state has a climate that permits the growing of many ornamental plants in the landscape. Hollies are some of the most durable and have many shapes and sizes. Over 300 recognized varieties exist, with more being introduced each year. They belong to the genus Ilex, which is native to every continent except Antarctica.
We sometimes think of hollies as small trees that give us Christmas color with their red berries and green, spiny leaves. But many hollies are nothing like that. For instance, they can range in height from 18 inches to more than 50 feet. From the majestic, conical Nellie R. Stevens holly to the delicately branched, low-growing Helleri holly, there is one for everyone.
Hollies are among the versatile plants in the landscape, withstanding both drought and cold, which certainly lends to their popularity. Using plants with many textures and colors is essential when planning your landscape. And hollies can provide excellent color and texture contrast. Some have a coarse texture and dark green color, such as Burford holly. Others, like dwarf Yaupon holly, have a much finer texture and lighter color.
Landscape uses of hollies can vary almost as much as the different shapes, sizes, textures, and colors they come in. They’re used as foundation plants for screens, hedges, accent plants, mass planting, or specimen trees.
Consider the mature plant’s ultimate size and shape when selecting a holly. Foster hollies at the nursery can grow upwards of 40 feet and spread to 20 feet. Therefore, be sure to give each plant plenty of room to grow. And consider how the landscape will look years from now, not just how it looks when you plant.
Many hollies produce beautiful clusters of colorful berries in the fall or winter. These aren’t only attractive but can provide food for birds, too. You may consider placing these plants where others can see their showy display of berries. Allowing sunlight to hit the fruit provides an interesting contrast when looking from inside the house or from another vantage point. You may want to select hollies that produce yellow or orange berries in lower-light areas to stand out better.
About those berries, remember that hollies are either male or female, and only the females produce fruit. A male plant must be nearby for pollination to occur in some species. If your neighbor next door has the same holly species and a male, it will most likely pollinate your plant. Bees provide some pollination between different species, too, that flower at the same time. Other hollies can set fruit on their own without any pollination.
If you’ve ever wondered why your holly has never had berries, chances are that either you have only a male plant or you have a female with no pollinator nearby. With the number of hollies in landscapes today, this is rarely a problem unless you live way out in the woods, away from everyone.
Although hollies are extremely tough once established, they have some requirements. They prefer well-drained soil that’s amended with organic matter and is slightly acidic. Wet soils that are heavily compacted will lead to weak plants. Hollies respond well to mulching and light fertilization. While many will grow in partial shade, most will produce a better berry crop and thrive if given full sunlight.
Hollies are among the best plants for the home landscape. Enjoy the beauty they have to offer.