Spring is the time to begin planting the home vegetable garden after the danger of frost has passed, which is around April 15th in our area. Many types of vegetables thrive in our area. A home vegetable garden can produce an abundant harvest if planted and maintained correctly.

The garden needs to be on a site that receives full sun. Avoid areas beneath trees and shrubs since their shade and competition for nutrients and water will inhibit the growth of the vegetable plants. To avoid shading out the lower growing plants, plant the taller ones, such as corn and pole beans, on trellises, on the north side of the garden. The garden should be no larger than what you can adequately maintain. It should be close enough to a water source for convenient application. Supplemental watering will be necessary to keep the plants in optimum condition during dry periods.

Timothy Daly is the Agricultural and Natural Resource agent with UGA Extension Henry. He can be contacted at 770-288-8421 or tdaly@uga.edu.

