October and November are active months of the year in the landscape and signal the ideal time for planting and transplanting trees, shrubs, and perennials.

It’s also time to plant winter ryegrass, bulbs and pansies. Do not forget to add an inch or two of new mulch to ornamental plantings to help protect them from the cold. Now is the time of the year to renew the landscapes for next year.

Timothy Daly is the Agricultural and Natural Resource agent with UGA Extension Henry. He can be contacted at 770-288-8421 or tdaly@uga.edu.

