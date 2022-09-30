October and November are active months of the year in the landscape and signal the ideal time for planting and transplanting trees, shrubs, and perennials.
It’s also time to plant winter ryegrass, bulbs and pansies. Do not forget to add an inch or two of new mulch to ornamental plantings to help protect them from the cold. Now is the time of the year to renew the landscapes for next year.
Fall is the best time to plant and transplant trees, shrubs and perennials. By now, the energy produced by the leaves this summer has been funneled to the roots for winter. Although the tops of plants are dormant in winter, the roots continue to grow through the winter. When spring arrives, the plants are ready to explode with new growth and will be more tolerant of the hot and dry conditions of the following summer.
Now is the time to dig and divide herbaceous perennials, including iris, daylilies, shasta daisies, rudbeckia, coneflower and peonies (the list goes on and on). Wait until November to divide fall blooming plants like sedum, goldenrod and swamp sunflower. Dividing and transplanting can be done in October, November, December and January.
When transplanting most herbaceous plants, cut the foliage back by about two-thirds. Many herbaceous perennials will lose their top growth after the first hard frost.
An ideal time to plant pansies is from Oct. 15 to the end of November. Many pansies are planted too early, stretching and growing lanky in the warm weather of early October, which causes them to be more susceptible to winter damage.
Trees will soon be dropping their leaves for us to recycle as mulch. Rake them into small rows. Then, set the lawn mower in the highest setting and run over the leaves to shred them into little pieces. Shredded leaves remain in the landscape and do not blow around like whole leaves. They also do a better job of holding moisture in the soil and insulating the roots of plants from the winter cold. Use leaves for winter protection around tender ornamental plants and add some to the compost pile for rich organic matter next spring.
Now is a good time to kill kudzu and other woody vines that are actively growing. With the colder weather on the way, they are translocating their nutrients to the roots, enhancing herbicides’ effects. Spray them with one that has the active ingredient triclopyr, which is in some of the Ortho and Bio-Advanced products.
Once the leaves turn color, control may not be effective. You will probably have to use this chemical again next year. Another method is to repeatedly mow the tops off the plant with a weed eater or mower until they die. Beware of poison ivy, though. It has three leaflets on each leaf.
The fall months are an active time in the home landscape with many tasks. An attractive landscape will pay off the all of the work the following growing season.
