Though we are still in summer, the cool days of fall are around the corner, which is the best time of the year to install plants in your landscape as they will not be as stressed due to the cooler temperatures. While planning for an attractive landscape for your enjoyment, consider including plants and other items that will attract wildlife to your yard. Remember that what you include in your design, such as plants, feeders, water features, etc., and where you place these items will affect the kinds of animals and other wildlife, like butterflies that will be attracted to your yard.
First, develop an overall landscape plan for your property. Be sure that your plan includes all the areas of your yard you want to plant. Keep your plan simple and try to avoid a cluttered look. Initially, don’t worry about selecting specific plants, but concentrate more on grouping plants. You should decide during the initial planning stages where such items as an ornamental pond or bird feeder will be located. Think about the views that you will have from inside your house.
When deciding what to include in your design, remember the three basic needs of wildlife: food, cover and water. The needs are the same whether in the forest or your back yard.
Food: This is one of the easiest needs that you can provide. The greater the variety of food, the greater the diversity of wildlife you are likely to attract. Food can be provided naturally by the planting of grasses, flowers, shrubs and trees. You can supplement naturally grown food with various products that will attract birds and animals. Food is one of the most significant enticements for attracting wildlife onto your property. Many homeowners who don’t have enough land to provide water and cover can enjoy some wildlife by feeding alone.
Water: Most homeowners are not fortunate enough to have a natural water source in their yard. In most cases, it must be provided. Ensuring access to water can be accomplished with something as simple as a birdbath or as elaborate as an ornamental pool or pond. In addition to its wildlife value, a water feature can be a focal point in the yard. Locate it so it can be easily viewed outside and inside the house.
Cover: Protection from the weather and places to rest and raise young are essential components of any wildlife sanctuary. Different animals have different cover requirements:
Rock piles or stonewalls for chipmunks and lizards
Dense shrubs for cottontails
Water for frogs and turtles
Try to locate cover close to the food and water; remember, many cover plants can also be food plants. Arrange plants so they are attractive to look at and two so they fit in with your overall landscape plan.
As your landscape matures and the wildlife habitat develops, it will become increasingly exciting. Your yard can become a stage where different species of wildlife are the stars, and the people are the audience.
Timothy Daly is the Agricultural and Natural Resource agent with UGA Extension Henry. He can be contacted at 770-288-8421 or tdaly@uga.edu.
