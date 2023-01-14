TimothyDaly.jpg

During the holidays, we had a hard freeze, with temperatures in the single digits, which were the coldest in years. The potential for damage to plant material in the home landscape depends upon the responses to the following three questions:

First, are the trees, shrubs and perennial plants in your landscape cold hardy? Henry County is in USDA hardiness zone 7b, meaning that our winter temperatures can drop from 5 to 10 degrees. Most outdoor plants, except for some annuals and tropical foliage plants, sold at local garden centers and nurseries should be hardy here. On the other hand, purchasing and installing plant material better adapted to warmer climates, such as citrus plants and oleanders, that are not as cold hardy are at a greater risk of being damaged by hard freezes.

Timothy Daly is the Agricultural and Natural Resource agent with UGA Extension Henry. He can be contacted at 770-288-8421 or tdaly@uga.edu.