During the holidays, we had a hard freeze, with temperatures in the single digits, which were the coldest in years. The potential for damage to plant material in the home landscape depends upon the responses to the following three questions:
First, are the trees, shrubs, and perennial plants in your landscape cold hardy? Gwinnett County is in USDA hardiness zone 7b, meaning that our winter temperatures can drop from 5 to 10 degrees. Most outdoor plants, except for some annuals and tropical foliage plants, sold at local garden centers and nurseries should be hardy here. On the other hand, purchasing and installing plant material better adapted to warmer climates, such as citrus plants and oleanders, that are not as cold hardy are at a greater risk of being damaged by hard freezes.
Second, have your plants been appropriately located and planted in the yard? For example, some shrubs like azaleas and camellias suffer from cold injury when placed in sunny, open exposures. Always place these plants where they will receive adequate protection from too much winter sun and wind.
And a third question: have the plants in your yard been adequately cared for throughout the growing season? Have they been watered, mulched, fertilized, pruned, and treated for pests as needed to maintain optimum vigor and growth? Weak, unhealthy, or poorly maintained plants are more susceptible to cold weather extremes.
Cold injury can occur on fruit, stems, leaves, trunk, and roots. The water inside these plant parts freeze and expand, tearing cell walls and causing them to leak. After a hard freeze, examine the plant material for damage; however, it is sometimes difficult to ascertain cold damage a day or so or even a week after a severe freeze. This damage may be noticed once the plant fails to come out of dormancy in the spring.
You may observe a bronze coloration of the foliage just a few days after a hard freeze, particularly on some azaleas and boxwoods. On privet, ligustrums, and camellias, the foliage often turns purple. The discoloration is simply the plant’s response to a sudden chill and is perfectly normal.
A simple way to determine if the plant material is dead or alive is to scratch the bark on your fingernail. If the stem tissue is green or white where you scratch, that wood is still alive. This wood should put out new growth in the spring. If the stem tissue is brown or brittle where you have scratched, then that branch is dead. This wood should be removed in early spring after freezing weather has passed.
Due to frigid weather, the azaleas, camellias, gardenias and hydrangeas, and other plants often experience some bark splitting. You can see this damage on lower stems and branches near the soil surface. Injury from split bark appears as dead twigs and branches later in the year.
What to do now: If your shrubs and trees have received adequate care and adapted to our climate, they should come through this winter with little or no problems. But keep these tips in mind to lessen or prevent further damage this year: Always keep a two-to-three-inch layer of mulch around plants, which helps insulate root systems and protect the soil from rapid temperature fluctuations. Do not fertilize now, which could stimulate growth that future cold conditions would likely injure or kill. Delay fertilizing until late March or April when all danger of freezing has passed, and the plants have started to put out their new spring growth.
Though the recent hard freeze could harm some garden plants, taking some proper steps will reduce the likelihood they will suffer damage.
The UGA Extension Henry County annual plant sale is underway. We have blueberries, muscadines, figs, and blackberries at affordable prices. To download an order form, go to: https://tinyurl.com/3z7r2zec. You can also contact the Extension office to have one mailed to you.