...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE...Much of north and central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow down loose objects. Tree limbs
could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Avoid travel if possible.
Remain indoors and do not venture outside, especially in wooded
areas. Downed tree limbs can and do result in injury or death.
Muscadines are a favorite for many people. Its fresh fruit has a sweet taste and is used in many ways, including fresh eating and baked goods. They are related to grapes. Though popular, many lack understanding of correct pruning techniques. Muscadine pruning is relatively simple and will impact the production of high-quality fruit, and now is the time to do so.
Confusion exists because we tend to let our muscadine vines get out of control before we start proper pruning and training. Vines grown on old-fashioned arbors are almost impossible to prune. Neglected vines on trellis systems can develop into a mass of interwoven shoots that form a tangled mess. You can severely prune a seriously neglected vine to get it into shape, but doing so can cause decreased fruit production the following growing season.
Here is the crucial point to all muscadine pruning: The fruit is borne on new shoots that arise from last year’s growth. When pruning, leave 3 inches of growth on those shoots produced in the previous growing season to allow three or four buds to remain on the old wood. The tender new shoots that sprout will produce fruit during the growing season. If you prune severely and remove all last year’s wood, some new shoots will emerge from the older growth but will not bear any fruit.
The identification of the 1-year-old wood is easy. It has a light brown appearance with numerous small brown buds distributed along its surface. Older wood has a darker color and is woodier. A well-trained muscadine vine will have a single trunk that divides into two to four major fruiting arms or “cordons,” which grow along the trellis wires. Over several years, saving three to four buds per shoot on the previous year’s wood will allow a series of short zig-zagging old wood to remain on the cordons. These clumps of old growth form what we commonly call fruiting spurs, which should be spaced about every six to eight inches along the cordons. After several years of production, thin out every other fruiting spur along the cordons to prevent overcrowding. Remove diseased wood, including old spent fruit stems, as you prune. Tendrils that wrap around spurs or cordons should also be removed. Too many buds left on a muscadine vine cause poor quality fruit. Otherwise, they may girdle the growth and reduce fruit production.Muscadines can be pruned as late as early March. The later the vines are pruned, the more vine “bleeding” you will see, which sap dripping. It poses no threat to the plant.
Pruning muscadine vines is not difficult. Remember to leave three to four buds on the shoots that grew last year. That will give you a better crop and healthier vines.
For more information on muscadines, refer to the following link to the UGA Extension publication Home Garden Muscadines: https://tinyurl.com/2hyv3chb.
The UGA Extension Henry County annual plant sale is underway. We have blueberries, muscadines, figs, and blackberries at affordable prices. To download an order form, go to: https://tinyurl.com/3z7r2zec. You can also contact the Extension office to have one mailed to you.
Timothy Daly is the Agricultural and Natural Resource agent with UGA Extension Henry. He can be contacted at 770-288-8421 or tdaly@uga.edu.
