The state of Georgia is one of the most botanically diverse states. Close to 3,000 plants are native to Georgia, ranging from tiny wildflowers to large trees. These plants have many advantages and tend to be more resistant to environmental extremes and pests. If planted at the proper site and given minimal care, they will flourish and beautify the home landscape.
Georgia has so many native plants due to its diverse geography and environmental conditions, such as wet, moist, dry, upland, or bottomland areas. There are mountains in the north, the piedmont in the central part of the state, the coastal plains, and the Georgia coast. Henry County is in the piedmont, a region of highly weathered soil that has some of the best growing conditions in the state.
Native plants have evolved into our area and are adapted to the climate. Many of them are familiar. Native trees include tulip poplars, live oaks, and loblolly pines, along with sweet shrubs, winterberry holly, red buckeyes, and blueberries are among the native shrubs. Coreopsis, coneflowers, and several species of trilliums are some of the wildflowers native to our state. Many native ferns grow in the forested areas of our state.
A native plant community, if incorporated into the landscape and given minimal care, will be low maintenance and self-sufficient over time. There is a growing interest in preserving these native plant areas in many communities across our region, often referred to as “green spaces.”
Using native plants in your home’s landscape is ecologically sound and environmentally friendly. There are several types of native plants. Trees and shrubs, such as tulip trees, loblolly pines, winterberry hollies, and red buckeyes, can be combined to create great seasonal interest. The many native ferns, herbaceous flowering plants, and grasses can be used in various ways. They are drought, heat, insect, and disease resistant and are easy to maintain when planted properly.
The use of native plants is an essential component of various environmentally friendly landscape management systems such as xeriscaping and integrated pest management. A native plant usually requires less maintenance, but this does not mean it needs none. It needs to be grown in an environment to which it is adapted. If the plant material is adapted to shaded forests with moist organic matter, like most ferns, the plant should not be well planted in a hot, sunny, dry location. In choosing the appropriate plant material for the area, consider your site and location.
Native plants provide diverse food, shelter, and support for butterflies, birds, mammals, reptiles, and other types of wildlife. Birds are attracted to plants with edible berries, such as the American beauty bush. Pollinators, such as honeybees, are attracted to many native flowering plants. Here, while pollinating the plants, they find nectar, a source of nourishment.
Native plants are a good choice for the home landscape. They are hardy, attractive and easy to maintain. Consider planting some in your landscape.
UGA Extension Henry has a program on native plants as part of our monthly Lunch and Learn programs on Tuesday, June 14, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Henry County Extension Office Room A. Kathy Engeman of Kathy’s Plants will be the presenter. If you would like more information, please contact the Extension office. Also, refer to the website of the Georgia Native Plant Society at https://gnps.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.