Fall is an excellent time to enhance your landscape by planting perennial plants. By planting in autumn, the root systems will continue to grow and develop during the cooler months and become better established to withstand the hot summer weather the following year.

The two most important secrets to growing perennials successfully are proper watering practices and good weed control. After planting perennials, thoroughly water the plants to settle the soil around the roots. And during establishment, always supply ample moisture to encourage healthy root growth.

Recommended for you

Timothy Daly is the Agricultural and Natural Resource agent with UGA Extension Henry. He can be contacted at 770-288-8421 or tdaly@uga.edu.