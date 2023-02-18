TimothyDaly.jpg

Daly

Though we are in the dead of winter and spring is a way off, one vegetable can be planted now: the potato. The plants are easy to grow in the home garden, and if given the proper growing conditions, they will thrive and be quite productive. A variety of potatoes are available for planting.

The most common type grown in the home garden is the Irish potato, sometimes referred to as thinned-skin potatoes. The thick russet-skinned potatoes frequently found in grocery stores do not perform well in our area. Irish potatoes come in many varieties, including those with white, red, yellow, pink or purple flesh.

Recommended for you

Timothy Daly is the Agricultural and Natural Resource agent with UGA Extension Henry. He can be contacted at 770-288-8421 or tdaly@uga.edu.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.