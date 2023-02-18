Though we are in the dead of winter and spring is a way off, one vegetable can be planted now: the potato. The plants are easy to grow in the home garden, and if given the proper growing conditions, they will thrive and be quite productive. A variety of potatoes are available for planting.
The most common type grown in the home garden is the Irish potato, sometimes referred to as thinned-skin potatoes. The thick russet-skinned potatoes frequently found in grocery stores do not perform well in our area. Irish potatoes come in many varieties, including those with white, red, yellow, pink or purple flesh.
Potatoes are not grown from actual seeds but from seed pieces, which are parts of the potato tuber. Purchase certified ones, such as at garden centers or seed catalogs, to ensure their quality. They should not be sprouting. Avoid using ones that come from grocery stores because they have growth inhibitors and may be infected with plant viruses. Cut the pieces so each has two eyes, which is where new growth will be initiated.
Potatoes prefer full sun and loose soil that has been amended with organic matter such as peat moss, compost or topsoil. It needs to be well-drained since they cannot grow in waterlogged soil. Raised beds are ideal for growing these vegetables. Potatoes can also be planted in the above-ground mulch. Plant the seed pieces 1 inch below the soil and add 12 to 18 inches of pine straw or other mulch. The tubers will develop in the mulch material, allowing easier harvesting. The soil should be moderately acidic, with a pH between 5.0 and 6.0. Have your soil tested through UGA Extension Henry. If the soil is not acidic enough, add an acidifying soil compound such as sulfur, ammonium sulfate, aluminum sulfate or another similar material. If the soil is too alkaline, the tubers will be more susceptible to rot and diseases.
The potatoes need to be planted 4 inches deep with the eyes facing up and 15 inches apart in rows 24 inches from each other. If the soil is not tested, apply 1 to 2 inches of fine-textured organic matter such as pine straw, pine bark, or cypress mulch. It also ensures that the soil stays evenly moist. When the stems are 6 inches tall, begin mounding the soil around them by carefully pulling the soil from the rows. Make sure the mulch stays refreshed. Tubers that form in sunlight will turn green and are inedible.
Potatoes are heavy feeders and require adequate fertilization. When planting, add a complete fertilizer, such as 10-10-10, at a rate of 1.5 pounds per 100 square feet. When the vines are 2 feet long, apply 1.5 pounds of 10-10-10 per 100 square feet. Use additional fertilizer as needed.Potatoes are ready for harvesting in 100 to 120 days. When the stems and leaves turn yellow and die, harvest the tubers. Use a pitchfork or shovel to dig out the potatoes carefully to ensure they are not bruised. Wash the harvested tubers and lay them on a table to dry. Store them in a cool dark place.
Potatoes make an excellent crop for the home vegetable garden. The plants are easy to grow and can yield a good size harvest. Consider planting some in your garden this year.
The UGA Extension Henry County annual plant sale is underway. We have blueberries, muscadines, figs, and blackberries at affordable prices. To download an order form, go to: https://tinyurl.com/3z7r2zec. You can also contact the Extension office to have one mailed to you.
