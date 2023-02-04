TimothyDaly.jpg

Daly

One of the most important cultural practices for maintaining woody ornamental plants is pruning, which removes plant parts to improve their shape, reduce plant size, and remove damaged or diseased sections. Each plant species in the landscape has its growth habit and specific pruning requirements. Some shrubs have slower growth habits and may never require pruning, while vigorous shrubs need frequent attention.

Proper pruning requires a basic understanding of how plants respond to pruning. The terminal bud on the end of the branch secretes a hormone that suppresses the growth of the lateral buds. When the terminal is removed, the lateral buds and shoots grow. The most vigorous new growth occurs 6 to 8 inches below the pruning cut. Heavy pruning causes the plant to respond by increasing the re-growth of stems and leaves, which is the plant’s way of restoring a balance between the top part of the plant and the root system.

Timothy Daly is the Agricultural and Natural Resource agent with UGA Extension Henry. He can be contacted at 770-288-8421 or tdaly@uga.edu.