Now is an excellent time to fertilize most ornamental plants. However, applying too much or too little can cause issues. Use only a moderate amount in the spring, with additional applications in May and July.

Fertilizers supply essential nutrients for plant growth, flowering and fruit set, which is especially important where much of the native topsoil was removed during grading for the home. It can be used to help compensate for the nutrients that were lost when the topsoil was removed. Plants growing on “good” soil can also experience deficiencies over time. Nutrients are removed by harvesting fruit, removing clippings and pruning. Rainfall can slowly leach many nutrients from a site. The nitrogen from most fertilizer applications is all gone within about six weeks.

Timothy Daly is the Agricultural and Natural Resource agent with UGA Extension Henry. He can be contacted at 770-288-8421 or tdaly@uga.edu.

