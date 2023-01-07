Crape myrtles are one of the most popular ornamental plants for the landscape. Their blossoms provide great color throughout the summer, and the plants require minimal care. Since their flowers are produced on the new growth, winter is the preferred time for pruning.

Unfortunately, many people mistakenly believe crape myrtles should be heavily pruned to the point of being butchered, sometimes referred to as “crape murder.”

Timothy Daly is the Agricultural and Natural Resource agent with UGA Extension Henry. He can be contacted at 770-288-8421 or tdaly@uga.edu.