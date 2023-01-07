Prune the trees so that they maintain a natural shape, and thin out branches to allow light into the canopy. Do not just cut off the top of crape myrtle trees. This pruning method is so drastic it is often referred to as “crape murder.”
Special Photo: Keith Weller, USDA Agricultural Research Service, Bugwood.org
Crape myrtles are one of the most popular ornamental plants for the landscape. Their blossoms provide great color throughout the summer, and the plants require minimal care. Since their flowers are produced on the new growth, winter is the preferred time for pruning.
Unfortunately, many people mistakenly believe crape myrtles should be heavily pruned to the point of being butchered, sometimes referred to as “crape murder.”
The result is plants that have the appearance of tall stumps. Some prune excessively with the mistaken belief that these actions will stimulate the production of more flowers. Others engage in this practice because the plants have grown too large for their site. This intense pruning causes weak new growth the following spring with increased susceptibility to pests. In most cases, minimal pruning is all that is required.
The purpose of pruning crape myrtles is to improve their structure and increase air circulation to reduce disease occurrence. Pruning stimulates the growth of new shoots that will form flowers. However, doing so is not an essential requirement for flowering. Many of the old crape myrtles planted along highways have never received any pruning but produce an abundance of attractive floral displays. They have smaller flower clusters, but because they are more numerous, but do not diminish the floral impact.
Keeping crape myrtles pruned to maintain their appropriate form is simple. If the growth from the past year has made the plant taller than the desired height, prune out the new growth. The goal is to prevent the plants from becoming so overgrown that extreme pruning is needed.
The first step in pruning a crape myrtle is to determine if you want to maintain it as shrub form or a tree. For a shrub, cut all the crape myrtle shoots off about six inches above the ground. New ones will develop each year, and your plant will stay small and “bushy.”
The best choice for most crape myrtles is the tree form. Select three to five of the strongest, healthiest stems, which will serve as the tree trunks or main stems. Consider its location.
If the tree is in a large bed, save widely spaced branches, creating a broader natural sprawling effect. If the space is limited or visibility under the plant is essential, select more upright stems. Remove all the other branches and suckers at the base of the plant.
Next, remove the side shoots one-third to one-half up these stems to raise the plant’s canopy. If the crape myrtles are near a driveway or street, increase the canopy closer to one-half the plant height to create less visual obstruction.
Remove any diseased, damaged, inward-growing branches and those that cross or rub. Thin the canopy if the growth is tick. Some prefer to remove any growth that is less than the size of a pencil in diameter, which is unnecessary. For aesthetic reasons, many people remove the spent seedheads, but removal is optional if they are out of reach.
It pays to spend a little extra time and prune our crape myrtles to a more natural form. Doing so will allow them to set buds more quickly in the spring and improve the plant’s overall appearance.