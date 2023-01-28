TimothyDaly.jpg

Daly

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and the florists will be busy. Many flowers among the favorites are tulips, carnations, daffodils, and the like. However, one of the most favored is roses. The ones in the florist have been grown in greenhouses, they thrive outdoors in the landscape and color it from spring into fall.

Roses have a bad reputation for being troublesome plants in the landscape, but gardeners can still grow them successfully. As with any plant, there are many things you can do to avoid trouble. One of the first requirements for success is to locate your roses in a site with full sun. They prefer a minimum of six hours of sunlight each Day. If you need to avoid some shade, try to locate your roses where they will get morning sun. The bright morning sun will rapidly dry dew from the leaves and reduce the incidence of leaf spot diseases.

Timothy Daly is the Agricultural and Natural Resource agent with UGA Extension Henry. He can be contacted at 770-288-8421 or tdaly@uga.edu.