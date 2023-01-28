Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and the florists will be busy. Many flowers among the favorites are tulips, carnations, daffodils, and the like. However, one of the most favored is roses. The ones in the florist have been grown in greenhouses, they thrive outdoors in the landscape and color it from spring into fall.
Roses have a bad reputation for being troublesome plants in the landscape, but gardeners can still grow them successfully. As with any plant, there are many things you can do to avoid trouble. One of the first requirements for success is to locate your roses in a site with full sun. They prefer a minimum of six hours of sunlight each Day. If you need to avoid some shade, try to locate your roses where they will get morning sun. The bright morning sun will rapidly dry dew from the leaves and reduce the incidence of leaf spot diseases.
Roses also require proper soil preparation and prefer well-drained soils with a pH of 5.5 to 6.0. If you have a poorly drained site, build a berm six to eight inches high on which to plant your rose bushes. Prepare the soil in your rose bed by tilling the soil 12 inches deep. The best results are obtained when you incorporate organic matter, such as leaf mold, composted pine bark, etc., into the entire bed area.
The expression, “You get what you pay for,” is accurate regarding roses. Expect to pay more for high-quality plants. Roses are often sold based on quality grades. The highest quality plants have three to five healthy canes at least 18 inches long. Beware of shriveled roses, discolored canes or pest infestations.
Choosing a rose cultivar is challenging since there are over 6,000 cultivars of roses. For the cutting garden, many people prefer hybrid tea roses, which require regular care but reward the gardener with beautiful, large blooms on long stems. “Antique roses” and species roses have been cultivated for generations. Many of these varieties thrive with minimal care. Some new varieties, such as the Knock-out roses, are disease resistant.
There are many traits to consider when selecting your roses. Color, flower form, disease resistance and fragrance are all important. Some roses have earned the All-American-Rose-Selection tag. To receive one, a variety must be evaluated for two years in test gardens and win the highest overall score when judged against other roses in its class.
The planting time for roses in Georgia extends from November through March. Space your roses at least 4 feet apart in the bed. Dig a hole twice the size of the rootball and no deeper than the top. Backfill the hole and mulch under your roses to conserve moisture and protect them against late-season freezes. The graft union on a rose bush will be an inch or so above ground when planted at the correct depth. Light fertilizer applications are recommended from March until early September in our area. Three tablespoons of 16-4-8 per plant are usually adequate. Keep fertilizer off the foliage and away from the main trunk.
Prune hybrid teas in early spring by removing all but four to six of the most vigorous canes.
Prune them back to a height of 24 inches above the ground. During the growing season, remove any spent flowers on the plant. Also, remove any spindly shoots or suckers that develop.
Roses have pest issues. One of the most common is black spot fungal disease. It forms dark spots on the leaves, causing them to drop from the plant. Fungicides are available for control. Other ways include removing the fallen leaves, watering the plants earlier in the day, directing the spray at the roots, and using varieties that resist the disease. Rose sawflies and Japanese beetles are troublesome, and several insecticides are helpful in their control if applied according to label directions.
Though challenging, roses are rewarding to grow. Consider planting some and enjoy the results.
The UGA Extension Henry County annual plant sale is underway. We have blueberries, muscadines, figs, and blackberries at affordable prices. To download an order form, go to: https://tinyurl.com/3z7r2zec. You can also contact the Extension office to have one mailed to you.
