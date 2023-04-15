TimothyDaly.jpg

As Henry County and surrounding areas increasingly become more developed, many new homes have been built on smaller lots. As a result, we receive many inquiries from residents at Extension about what plants will grow rapidly and provide adequate privacy from neighbors’ homes or undesirable views.

Some plants make better screens than others. Years ago, red tip photinias were one of the most popular plants used for this purpose before a leaf spot disease decimated them, and today they are seldom used. The popular Leyland cypress has been overused and has a multitude of problems. They have the potential to grow over 100 feet tall and nearly 50 feet wide. Although the tree has many fine attributes, such as rapid growth, easy propagation and low cost, they are often planted so close together they lack adequate spacing for their growth, which may cause serious problems such as poor air circulation and increased incidence of disease.

