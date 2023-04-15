As Henry County and surrounding areas increasingly become more developed, many new homes have been built on smaller lots. As a result, we receive many inquiries from residents at Extension about what plants will grow rapidly and provide adequate privacy from neighbors’ homes or undesirable views.
Some plants make better screens than others. Years ago, red tip photinias were one of the most popular plants used for this purpose before a leaf spot disease decimated them, and today they are seldom used. The popular Leyland cypress has been overused and has a multitude of problems. They have the potential to grow over 100 feet tall and nearly 50 feet wide. Although the tree has many fine attributes, such as rapid growth, easy propagation and low cost, they are often planted so close together they lack adequate spacing for their growth, which may cause serious problems such as poor air circulation and increased incidence of disease.
Several other plants can be used successfully for screening. Hollies, arborvitaes, small pines, and magnolias do an excellent job of blocking unwanted views and creating privacy. The American holly, Foster holly, Savannah holly, and three hybrid hollies, Nellie R. Stevens, Mary Nell and Emily Bruner, are among the best varieties of hollies to use for these situations due to their rapid growth and dense foliage. Wax myrtles grow well in our climate and can block unwanted views in a relatively short period of time. Anis shrubs (Illicium spp.) have light green to yellow leaves that are thick and fragrant. They can reach up to eight feet in height. Some dense lower-growing pine trees, such as the Virginia pine, also create effective screens.
In shadier areas, fragrant tea olives and Canadian hemlocks make an excellent evergreen barrier as long as they have adequate drainage. So do Japanese aucubas with their colorful yellow and green foliage.
Arborvitaes, notably the cultivars Green Giant and Emerald Green, as well as Japanese cryptomerias, are excellent substitutes for the Leyland cypress. They are all coniferous evergreens with a similar growth pattern and appearance as the Leyland cypress but with better performance in the landscape.
Dwarf southern magnolias cultivars such as Little Gem and D.D. Blanchard are small trees covered with dense foliage that serve as effective screens. They are often planted as specimen trees, but a row of dwarf magnolias can also create an effective screen or help to establish a boundary between adjoining properties.
As you can see, many plants are available as screens and can be successfully used if installed and maintained correctly. Ensure they are planted in the appropriate space for adequate room to grow. The privacy they provide is invaluable and worth the investment.
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resources Agent with the University of Georgia Extension in Henry County. He can be contacted at tdaly@uga.edu
