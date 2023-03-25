Magnolias currently have a poor appearance, with the older leaves hanging down and looking wilted or dead and leaves are falling off. Some of the leaves have spots on them, while others are yellow. What can be done to help them? Surprisingly, very little, and their condition is nothing to be concerned about.
Magnolias are evergreens, and they keep the last year’s leaves until the new ones grow. The older leaves are lost in the spring as the fresh leaves grow. By looking closely at the tips of the branches, you will see new leaves beginning to unfurl. Rake up and dispose of the leaves.
The leaf spots on the magnolia leaves are most likely caused by algae, which is common on the tree. Control is not necessary since the leaves will be dropping. One of the best ways to prevent the disease is to rake up fallen leaves and dispose of them.
If you have not fertilized the tree, you can do so now. Estimate the size of the canopy or spread of the tree limbs. Do this by measuring the width of the canopy and multiplying the width in feet by itself, which will give you the number of square feet under the tree. For example, a tree with a 10-foot-wide canopy would have 10 times 10 or 100 square feet under it. Apply three-quarters of a pound of 10-10-10 per 100 square feet.
Magnolias are beautiful trees that make good specimen trees that average 60 to 80 feet tall and 40 to 50 feet wide, though their size varies widely. Since magnolias are evergreen, consider planting them away from houses and use deciduous trees closer to homes.
Deciduous trees provide shade in the hot summer, lose their leaves in the winter, and let the sun in when needed.
Magnolias are useful in the landscape, providing shade, beautiful flowers, and noise and pollution reduction. When planting one, select a site that has well-drained soil and is in full sun. You can plant multiple trees if spaced apart appropriately, 10 to 15 feet. As the tree grows, it forms such a dense canopy making grass difficult to grow under it. Also, the leaves make a mess when they fall. To avoid these problems, plant the tree in a bed and do not prune the lower limbs, which is crucial since they hide the mess made by the leaves.
Several named varieties of magnolias are available. The advantage of purchasing them is that you know what to expect from them. If you buy a magnolia, you usually get a seedling, which is fine, but you need to know how tall it will get or how it will look. For more dependability in growth, shape, and flowers select one of the named varieties. Bracken’s Brown Beauty has dark green leaves with brown undersides and is compact, reaching only 30 feet at maturity. Claudia Wannamaker blooms early and has brown-backed leaves. Samuel Sommer has a rapid growth rate, very dark green leaves, and huge flowers and leaves. Little Gem is one of the smallest magnolias — reaching 20 feet in 20 years. It flowers at an early age, is tolerant of hard freezes, and has small dark green leaves with bronze-brown backs.
Southern magnolias are famous in the South. Consider planting some in your landscape.
