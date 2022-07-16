In a few weeks, youngsters will be returning to the classroom. They are glad to see their friends again, but they probably dread homework and specific classes. Math is one subject that causes much anxiety, but we need to understand it for everyday living. Basic math calculations are an essential part of successful gardening.
Math has many uses in horticulture. For example, many granular fertilizers and pesticides for the lawn are sold in packages that cover 5,000 square feet. How many square feet do you have on your property? If you have a square or rectangular lawn, it is easy to measure and multiply the length of the lawn in feet times the width of it in feet. If the lawn is irregularly shaped, you may need to get a piece of graph paper and break it down into squares, rectangles, circular, and triangular areas. Calculate the area of each of these sections and add them together for a total. Find the circle’s area by measuring the distance from the center to the edge, the radius. Square that number and multiply it by 3.14. The area of a right triangle is one-half the base times the height. Remember learning all this stuff in school?
After calculating the area of your lawn or flower beds, draw a map and hang it in your potting shed or garage for future reference. Then when you are ready to reseed your lawn in the fall or buy fertilizer, you can quickly consult your map and determine the right amount of product to buy. A bale of pine straw will cover roughly 50 square feet. Now that you know the area of your bed, you can avoid the hassle of running short and making a trip back to the garden center to buy more material. Math can save you money.
In addition to calculating area, gardeners need to know how to calculate volume. Many soil amendments and mulch materials are measured in cubic feet. If you need a lot of material, buying it by the cubic yard is often cheaper. A cubic yard is 27 cubic feet (3 feet wide x 3 feet long x 3 feet deep). Measure your flower bed and calculate the area. Then divide the number by 12 since there are 12 inches in each foot. The answer will be how many cubic feet of material it will take to cover the bed one inch deep. Just multiply your answer by how many inches of material you want to apply to the bed.
If you are like me and find that your math skills sometimes get a little “rusty,” you may want to take advantage of one of our Extension publications, Conversion Tables, Formulas, and Suggested Guidelines for Horticultural Use, which is an excellent reference. You can download it from https://tinyurl.com/5n8c4xnx. It not only contains many handy formulas for area and volume but also has charts that list information on plant spacing, fertilizer mixing, and a host of other helpful facts.
Of course, there are many other occasions where you need to use basic math in the garden. You need basic skills when mixing many pesticide products. You may need to calculate the number of bedding plants or groundcover plants to buy when planting a bed. Math is essential to being a successful gardener.
