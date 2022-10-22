One of the essential components of plant growth is soil quality. From it, plants obtain water and the necessary nutrients for optimal growth. Soils vary widely, even in local areas. Some are nutrient-rich, while others lack the elements required to sustain plants. Many factors come into play in determining nutrient availability to plants. One of the most important is the pH of the soil.
Plant nutrients can be divided into major nutrients, major secondary nutrients, and minor or micro-nutrients. Three major nutrients are carbon, oxygen, and hydrogen, which plants get from the air and water. The other three are nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, which compose most of our fertilizers. The three numbers on any fertilizer bag represent the percentage of these elements in the material. The major secondary nutrients are calcium, magnesium, and sulfur, and the minor nutrients are needed in small quantities by plants, such as iron, zinc, manganese, molybdenum, and others. All these elements are important to plant growth, and a deficiency of one can stunt growth.
The pH scale runs from 0 to 14, with seven being neutral, a pH above seven being alkaline or basic, and below seven being acidic. Most plants require a pH of 6.0 to 6.5. Here, the elements are in a form that the plants can take up. Outside this range, plants have difficulty absorbing them. However, in some cases, as the pH decreases and becomes more acidic, a few, such as zinc and iron, become more soluble and can reach toxic levels. Aluminum, which is not a plant nutrient, can also become toxic. Some plants require higher levels of iron, and thus they need soil with a lower pH. Examples include azaleas, rhododendrons, camellias, blueberries, and centipedegrass. If the pH is too high, these plants cannot absorb the necessary amounts of iron. The plants develop a condition termed chlorosis, causing the leaves to develop a yellow-to-white coloration between the veins.
The best way to determine the soil pH is to have your soil tested through Gwinnett County Extension. The most crucial step in soil testing is the collection of the samples. Using a small shovel, dig out a one-inch-wide soil core four inches long for turfgrass and six inches long for growing other plant material. Take at least ten to twelve random samples from the area and thoroughly mix them in a container. Place two cups of the mixed soil into a plastic bag. The samples should not include plant roots or other accumulated organic matter and must be dry. Separate the samples of each type taken. For example, if you have a property with fescue and ornamental trees and shrubs in another area, take two separate soil tests: one for the fescue and the other for the ornamental trees and shrubs. Soil can be tested at any time of the year.
Submit the soil samples to the UGA Extension Henry County office at 97 Lake Dow Road, McDonough, GA 30252. Our office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 5:00. The cost is $8.00 per sample. You will receive the results within 7 to 14 days by mail or e-mail. The soil test results include pH, phosphorus, potassium, calcium, magnesium, zinc, and lime levels and will indicate what types of fertilizers are needed. The lime and nutrient recommendations are given in pounds per 1,000 square feet or per acre. Test results will tell you what types of fertilizer should be applied, how much you need, and when to use it. If you have questions, please contact the Extension Office.
To increase the pH, add lime to the soil. To decrease the pH and make it more acidic, incorporate sulfur or any material or fertilizer containing sulfates such as iron sulfate or ammonium sulfate.
Having the correct pH will improve the chances of your lawn and garden plants obtaining the necessary nutrients they require. If you know your garden soil’s pH, consider having it tested.