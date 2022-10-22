One of the essential components of plant growth is soil quality. From it, plants obtain water and the necessary nutrients for optimal growth. Soils vary widely, even in local areas. Some are nutrient-rich, while others lack the elements required to sustain plants. Many factors come into play in determining nutrient availability to plants. One of the most important is the pH of the soil.

Plant nutrients can be divided into major nutrients, major secondary nutrients, and minor or micro-nutrients. Three major nutrients are carbon, oxygen, and hydrogen, which plants get from the air and water. The other three are nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, which compose most of our fertilizers. The three numbers on any fertilizer bag represent the percentage of these elements in the material. The major secondary nutrients are calcium, magnesium, and sulfur, and the minor nutrients are needed in small quantities by plants, such as iron, zinc, manganese, molybdenum, and others. All these elements are important to plant growth, and a deficiency of one can stunt growth.

Timothy Daly is the Agricultural and Natural Resource agent with UGA Extension Henry. He can be contacted at 770-288-8421 or tdaly@uga.edu.