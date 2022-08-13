Despite the recent high temperatures, the cooler months of autumn will be here in another month. As the summer vegetables, tomatoes and peppers are at the end of their season, cool weather vegetables, such as collards, cabbage, broccoli, turnips and other plants will be ready for planting. For variety, consider planting elephant garlic. This onion relative is larger than garlic, with each clove or bulblet reaching a size of three to five inches across. The vegetable is like leeks, a mild-flavored member of the onion family.

People use elephant garlic in a variety of dishes and for medicinal reasons. You can plant elephant garlic from mid-September through Nov. 1. Though it can be planted as late as spring, earlier planting yields better. The best planting time is probably in October. The vegetable prefers full sun areas in well-drained soils.

Timothy Daly is the Agricultural and Natural Resource agent with UGA Extension Henry. He can be contacted at 770-288-8421 or tdaly@uga.edu.

