Despite the recent high temperatures, the cooler months of autumn will be here in another month. As the summer vegetables, tomatoes and peppers are at the end of their season, cool weather vegetables, such as collards, cabbage, broccoli, turnips and other plants will be ready for planting. For variety, consider planting elephant garlic. This onion relative is larger than garlic, with each clove or bulblet reaching a size of three to five inches across. The vegetable is like leeks, a mild-flavored member of the onion family.
People use elephant garlic in a variety of dishes and for medicinal reasons. You can plant elephant garlic from mid-September through Nov. 1. Though it can be planted as late as spring, earlier planting yields better. The best planting time is probably in October. The vegetable prefers full sun areas in well-drained soils.
Elephant garlic does not produce viable seeds and is established by planting the cloves. Break the large bulb into individual cloves and place them with the top point up in the soil 1 to 2 inches deep and 8 inches apart. Have your soil tested through UGA Extension, apply fertilizer and lime before planting, and lightly side dress every six weeks. Elephant garlic thrives in soils amended with organic matter and has few pests.
You should have small green shoots with flat leaves a few weeks after planting. Apply mulch after planting, but do not let them stay too wet since the bulbs may rot. Water is essential, but we receive enough in the winter. They may need a little water to get them started and as they near harvest in the spring.
In the spring, the bulbs will send up a flower spike, which should be cut off as soon as possible to produce larger bulbs. You may want to leave a few flowers, which are large and showy and make good flower arrangements.
Fall planted garlic matures in late May or June. If you plant later, the harvest will not be as early. Avoid applying heavy amounts of nitrogen fertilizer late, which may lower quality.
Gently pull up the plants when the leaves begin to yellow and lay the plants in a warm, dry shady place. Since they have a hard woody stem, drying them could take several weeks. Keep the harvested bulbs in a cool, dry location out of the sun, making them bitter. They may keep for six months or more but do not store as well as regular garlic.
Elephant garlic grows well in vegetable or flower gardens, so try a few. You may like what you find. Their dark green foliage is attractive, and you can eat some of what you grow and keep the rest for next season.
Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons' 27-23 win over the Detroit Lions on August 12, 2022. Click for more.
Timothy Daly is the Agricultural and Natural Resource agent with UGA Extension Henry. He can be contacted at 770-288-8421 or tdaly@uga.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.