Do you enjoy working with people? Are you interested in conducting outreach programs for the public on horticultural and environmental topics? If so, you may be interested in applying for the Master Gardener Extension Volunteer program, which is offered through the University of Georgia Extension.

The program started in Atlanta in 1979 and is designed to help University of Georgia Extension staff transfer research-based information about gardening and related subjects to the public by training home gardeners. Through this program, UGA Extension can reach out and serve more citizens with educational programming and demonstrations. Volunteers help in many roles in aiding the local county extension office deliver horticultural educational programs and information to the community. Volunteers also benefit from the training, networking with other garden enthusiasts, and having the opportunity to serve their communities.

Recommended for you

Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resources Extension Agent with the University of Georgia Extension Henry County office. He can be contacted at 770.288.8421 or tdaly@uga.edu.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.