Do you enjoy working with people? Are you interested in conducting outreach programs for the public on horticultural and environmental topics? If so, you may be interested in applying for the Master Gardener Extension Volunteer program, which is offered through the University of Georgia Extension.
The program started in Atlanta in 1979 and is designed to help University of Georgia Extension staff transfer research-based information about gardening and related subjects to the public by training home gardeners. Through this program, UGA Extension can reach out and serve more citizens with educational programming and demonstrations. Volunteers help in many roles in aiding the local county extension office deliver horticultural educational programs and information to the community. Volunteers also benefit from the training, networking with other garden enthusiasts, and having the opportunity to serve their communities.
Would you be interested in becoming a Master Gardener Extension volunteer? To do so, you need to complete an application. If accepted into the program, you will be required to complete a series of classes taught by experts covering many different topics related to gardening and the environment, such as landscape design, plant propagation, lawn care, and plant identification. The classes meet from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm on Mondays, starting on January 9, 2023, and ending on March 27. Class participants must pass a mid-term and final exam on the material covered. The classes will be held at the UGA Extension Henry County Office at 97 Lake Dow Road, McDonough, GA 30252.
After completing the program, each person is required to complete 50 hours of volunteering service within one year. Many volunteer opportunities exist, including environmental gardening demonstrations, plant clinics at local garden centers and farmer’s markets, phone and site consultations, school gardens and outreach programs, the speaker’s panel, and many other activities. After that, each Master Gardener Extension Volunteer must complete 25 hours of volunteer work per year to maintain their status. Before applying, ask yourself this question: “Will I be able to commit to the volunteer requirements after finishing the classes?”
Interested Henry residents can apply for the Master Gardener Extension Volunteer Program. Applications can be downloaded from the UGA Extension Henry website at www.ugaextension.org/henry/, click on ‘Agriculture and Natural Resources’ on the left side of the page, and go to ‘Master Gardener Extension Volunteer Program.’ From there, you can download the application and other paperwork. You can also contact the Extension office to have one mailed to you. The deadline for submitting applications is Friday, September 30, 2022, for the 2023 class.
One aspect that unites all Master Gardeners is a desire to help people. You do not need extensive horticultural knowledge because we will provide the necessary training. The program offers many enriching and rewarding opportunities to serve the community. You need a sharing heart and a desire to help others. To learn more, please see the Georgia Master Gardener Association website at https://www.georgiamastergardeners.org/.
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resources Extension Agent with the University of Georgia Extension Henry County office. He can be contacted at 770.288.8421 or tdaly@uga.edu.
