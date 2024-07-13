TimothyDaly.jpg

Timothy Daly

Here in Georgia, we are blessed to have a multitude of geographical regions ranging from the mountains in the north to the coastal plain in the south. Each one has its own unique geology, flora, and fauna. With increased human activities and population growth in the state, preserving these important environments becomes ever more important. The study of nature is complex with many facets and fascinations. Every part is connected but the links are delicate and vulnerable to many factors.

Many people have little to no understanding of the natural world around them. We all go about our daily lives ignorant of the many environments and the creatures that inhabit them. Though it may seem unimportant to the layman, developing knowledge of these subjects and understanding their importance is critical in addressing the many needs our communities face.

Recommended for you

Timothy Daly is the Agricultural and Natural Resource agent with UGA Extension Henry. He can be contacted at 770-288-8421 or tdaly@uga.edu.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.