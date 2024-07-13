...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Monday July 15...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Monday July 15.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive
to ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit
prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early
evening when ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
Here in Georgia, we are blessed to have a multitude of geographical regions ranging from the mountains in the north to the coastal plain in the south. Each one has its own unique geology, flora, and fauna. With increased human activities and population growth in the state, preserving these important environments becomes ever more important. The study of nature is complex with many facets and fascinations. Every part is connected but the links are delicate and vulnerable to many factors.
Many people have little to no understanding of the natural world around them. We all go about our daily lives ignorant of the many environments and the creatures that inhabit them. Though it may seem unimportant to the layman, developing knowledge of these subjects and understanding their importance is critical in addressing the many needs our communities face.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.