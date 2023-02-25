TimothyDaly.jpg

Daly

Very few people have ever experienced a bed bug infestation. Until recently, they were quite rare in the United States. These insects were quite common in our nation before World War II. Afterward, the widespread use of synthetic insecticides, such as DDT, and improvements in household and personal cleanliness eliminated most of them.

Though bed bugs are rare, they have started coming back in recent years. Pest control professionals are increasingly treating infestations. The resurgence of bed bugs in this country is most likely the result of increased travel and immigration. Modern pest control tactics and using less effective pesticides on bed bugs have also contributed to the problem.

Timothy Daly is the Agricultural and Natural Resource agent with UGA Extension Henry. He can be contacted at 770-288-8421 or tdaly@uga.edu.

