Our area is blessed to have many trees that thrive and prosper in the home landscape. One of the most common and among the best are oak trees. Many species are attractive, and they can live a century or more.
Recently the Extension office has received many calls from homeowners concerned that the leaves on their oaks have developed large splotches that are light tan to brown on the upper parts of the leaves and are dropping. They want to know what is causing the appearance, will it kill their tree, and what can be done to slow its spread.
Though the discoloration appears to be a fungal disease, the actual cause is the solitary oak leafminer, an insect, which feeds on most oak trees, but their favorites are white oaks. It is more prevalent in August but has appeared earlier this year and in vast numbers. Like other insect pests, some years can have a larger population and be more of an issue. Another example is the high number of armyworms that attacked lawn and pasture grasses late last summer and early fall.
The insects are minute caterpillars that feed in the outer layers of the oak leaf, hence the name leafminer. Each spot is the result of action of one. The adult is a small gray to silver-colored moth with tan spots on its wings. They lay their eggs onto the surface of the leaves one by one, which hatch into the larvae that begin tunneling. Here they consume plant tissue in the center of the leaf, causing the appearance of blotches, which are areas that lack the green color of chlorophyll. After they go through the feeding stage, the caterpillars pupate in a cocoon inside the leaf, which then falls to the ground. Here they over winter and emerge as adults the following spring. The insect can have two generations per year.
The symptoms resemble oak leaf blister disease caused by a fungus. However, the leaves and spots would be cupped with brown discoloration on both sides of the leaves. Leaf blister disease activity is minimal this summer.
If you are having issues with the oak leafminer, what steps should homeowners take for control? The truth is the insects are not harming the trees. Using chemical controls is not practical, economical or necessary. Yes, the tree will lose some of its leaves prematurely but with no impact on its health. Since they overwinter in fallen leaves, clean up ones on the ground and dispose.
Though the activity of oak leaf miners looks destructive, they pose no threat, and their damage is cosmetic. Next spring, the trees will leaf out as usual, and you would have never known that these insects feasted on their leaves as we are observing now. They are one of nature’s oddities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.