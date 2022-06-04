Tomatoes are one of the most popular vegetable garden plants. They are relatively easy to grow and are excellent for gardeners with limited space. Each plant has the potential to yield 10 to 15 pounds or more of fruit if provided the proper growing conditions.
Tomatoes require full sun and at least 1 inch of water per week. The plants prefer well-drained soil amended with organic matter such as compost, topsoil, or other material and are medium feeders and should have an application of a 10-10-10 balanced fertilizer applied every four weeks for optimal growth. Place some pine bark or pine straw mulch in a 2-to-3-inch layer around the base of the plants to keep moisture in the soil and control weeds.
Purchase tomato transplants that are healthy and 6 to 10 inches in height. Tomatoes can develop roots all along their stems, so plant them as deep as their first set of leaves to encourage the formation of a robust root system.
Prune them to one or two main stems. Remove any suckers from the roots and the stem or leaf nodes and cut off any branches and leaves touching the ground. Tomatoes tend to fall over, especially when loaded with fruit. Stake the tomato plants with wooden or steel stakes, tie the plants to a fence, or use tomato cages. Space them at least 3 feet apart for proper air circulation.
There are many different varieties of tomatoes, and they come in all shapes, sizes and colors. Determinate tomatoes, such as Celebrity and Rutgers, usually grow in a compact bush form. They produce most of their fruit at one time and are preferred by gardeners who desire an ample supply of ripe fruit for canning. Indeterminate varieties are taller and bear fruit continually all season long. Examples of these tomatoes include the varieties Better Boy and Sweet 100.
Some varieties have been bred to have resistance to various diseases. These plants are not immune from the diseases but are less likely to become infected. Resistance is listed on the plant label using these abbreviations: V-Verticillium Wilt, F-Fusarium Wilt, N-Nematode, T-Tobacco Mosaic Virus, TSW-Tomato Spotted Wilt Virus. The heirloom varieties are quite popular, but most lack the disease resistance that the newer hybrids have. Avoid planting tomatoes in the same place every year. Disease organisms and insect pests tend to build up in the soil over time.
Insects occasionally trouble tomatoes. The application of insecticidal soaps can control whiteflies and aphids. Caterpillars can be picked off the plant if few in numbers. They can also be treated with insecticides like Sevin or products such as Dipel or Thuricide that contain a bacteria that specifically targets caterpillars without harming other insects, animals or people.
A common disorder of tomatoes is blossom end rot. The fruit develops a dark sunken water-soaked area at the blossom end. The cause is a low calcium concentration in the fruit, often resulting from the plant being under stress due to varying soil moisture levels. Maintain the soil pH between 6.0 and 6.5 and supply calcium through applications of dolomitic limestone. To keep the soil evenly moist, use mulch and deep watering once or twice a week.
Using proper cultural practices and planting disease-resistant varieties will help produce healthy, tasty tomatoes in the garden throughout the growing season. They are often the most prized vegetable; no garden would be complete without them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.