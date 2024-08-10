TimothyDaly.jpg

Timothy Daly

There may be no such thing as a free lunch, but there certainly is such a thing as free plants! That’s right — free plants! You can get free plants by propagating shrubs that are growing in your yard or perhaps on the property of a friend or neighbor. All it takes is a little time, effort and knowledge. The procedure involves taking cuttings, getting the cuttings to form roots, and then growing the cuttings into sizeable plants. Your free plants can then be planted later into your existing landscape.

Mid- to late summer is ideal for collecting softwood cuttings from your favorite landscape plants. Take cuttings from vigorous, healthy growth, preferably from the upper part of the plant that is 4 to 6 inches long from this year’s growth. Avoid taking stem cuttings from plants showing signs of insect injury or disease damage. Be sure to cut the base or bottom end of the cutting at a slant just below a leaf or bud for optimum rooting response and remove the leaves from the bottom half of the cutting. Removing the foliage on the lower half of the cuttings aids in reducing moisture loss and stress. Remember to keep the cuttings moist and out of direct sunlight until you can place them into the rooting mixture.

Timothy Daly is the Agricultural and Natural Resource agent with UGA Extension Henry. He can be contacted at 770-288-8421 or tdaly@uga.edu.

