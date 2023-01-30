Two road trips key to Bulldogs’ tournament hopes
Georgia Tech guard Deivon Smith drives to the basket against Duke.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6), quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) and wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) after win against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game
In retrospect, Georgia Tech men’s basketball coach Josh Pastner may have wanted to choose his words more wisely. The Yellow Jackets were just blasted by Duke 86-43 at McCamish Pavilion for their seventh straight loss. It dropped their record to 8-13 overall and 1-10 in Atlantic Coast Conference play, Georgia Tech’s worst through 21 games since the 2011-2012 season. Georgia Tech hadn’t started 1-10 in league play since the 2008-09 season and the 43-point beatdown the Blue Devils delivered to the Yellow Jackets marked their ninth league loss by at least double figures this year. “We’ve got to find a way, so that’s the responsibility and task with me,” Pastner said. “I obviously haven’t done a good job to this point trying — I can assure you I’ve tried every single thing you could imagine. We have changed. We’ve racked our brains on things, trying to have some different solutions. But, again, it’s hard when you can’t make shots or certain guys aren’t being guarded. There is only so much you can do. “Our problem, and I’ve said it a million times, our problem is in that middle range and the half-court offense. I know the fans, me, staff, players — everyone’s frustrated with the offense. But everyone knows we’re trying everything to find ways to give us some ways to try to score.” In essence, Pastner has identified what’s been the Yellow Jackets’ downfall. But he can’t rectify it — or at least doesn’t have the players who are good enough to fix it after seven seasons on the job. What should Georgia Tech and its fans expect the rest of the season, beginning with Wednesday’s road game at ACC cellar dweller Louisville (8-13, 0-10)? But the even bigger question for Georgia Tech heading into the final stretch of a season that very well could be remembered for all the wrong reasons should be this: How did it get to this point? Less than two years ago, Georgia Tech ruled the ACC. On March 13, 2021, the fourth-seeded Yellow Jackets knocked off second-seeded Florida State 80-75 to win its first ACC Tournament title since 1993 and make the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 11 years. Georgia Tech had ACC Player of the Year Moses Wright and ACC Tournament Most Valuable Player Michael Devoe. But since that day, Georgia Tech, starting with a first-round loss to eighth-seeded Loyola Chicago in the NCAA Tournament, has gone 20-34 overall, 6-25 in ACC play and 1-6 against ranked opponents. But the Pastner era may have hit a nadir against an unranked Blue Devils team (15-6, 6-4) that entered Saturday in ninth place in the ACC. Instead of taking advantage of a Duke team that has been inconsistent and had just a single road win all season, the Yellow Jackets fell behind 16-7 early in little more than five minutes. The Blue Devils ended the half on a 13-2 run to take a 43-25 halftime advantage. Duke put the game away by opening the second half on a 19-3 run to take a 62-28 lead following Jeremy Roach’s 3-pointer with 13:45 to play. Jacob Grandison’s 3-pointer extended Duke’s advantage to 73-36 with 7:40 left. “They just kicked our rear end,” Pastner said. “Their size was overwhelming for us. We got in stretches where he just couldn’t score and it just kind of spirals.” When it was over, Duke had made a statement by beating the Yellow Jackets for the 16th time in the past 17 meetings dating to February 2010. Georgia Tech made apologies. “First, I wanted to say sorry for the way we came out there,” center Rodney Howard, who scored a team-high nine points against Duke, said. “I felt we had a lot of fans out there that came to watch us and they probably ended up disappointed with how we played and didn’t fight the right way. I guess Duke just outplayed us and wanted it more than us. We just couldn’t get anything going.” The Yellow Jackets are only ahead of Louisville in the league standings. Georgia Tech’s lopsided losses in league play indicate it isn’t ready to compete against the ACC’s upper echelon. Ten of the Yellow Jackets’ first 11 ACC games have come against opponents with winning or .500 conference records, having gone a combined 62-29. The outlier is Notre Dame (10-12, 2-9), which beat the Yellow Jackets 73-72 in overtime on Jan. 10 in South Bend, Ind. “Look, I am a real positive guy. I have always seen it as the glass is overflowing,” Pastner said. “I am also a realist. I recognize we do not have any margin for error and I know some deficiencies we have. However, I will say, our first 11 games in the ACC, I think we’ve had the second or the toughest ACC schedule to this point. Look, every team in this league is good and we’re not overwhelming anybody.” Georgia Tech has just one player averaging in double figures — Miles Kelly (13.0 ppg) — while Deebo Coleman and Jalon Moore average 9.5 and 9 points per game, respectively. Deivon Smith averages 8 points to go along with a team-high 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. The Yellow Jackets’ final nine league games are against opponents who have collectively gone 94-80 overall but just 36-50 in league play. It gives the Yellow Jackets the opportunity to prove if they can ascend to the middle of the pack or if they are truly one of the worst teams in the league. “Hopefully things can maybe loosen up a little bit where maybe there’s not so much size difference and maybe you’re not playing two first-round picks on every team type thing,” Pastner said. “Life’s about opportunities. All you can ask for is an opportunity and we’ve got nine ACC, one non-conference and then you’ve got the tournament. So you have opportunities and hopefully we can get on a streak. If we can do it and win a bunch, it’ll be a heck of a story. If not, it won’t be good. But hopefully we can get going and win a few.”
The Philadelphia Eagles are the early favorites to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, according to DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM. DraftKings and BetMGM have Philadelphia listed at -130 odds to win its second Super Bowl in franchise history. BetMGM had the Eagles listed as 2.5-point favorites, while DraftKings had them favored by two points. FanDuel has their spread at -1.5 and the moneyline at -134. The Chiefs, who find themselves in the Super Bowl for the third time in the past four seasons, sit at +110 on DraftKings, +110 on BetMGM and +114 on FanDuel to win outright. Kansas City is seeking its third Super Bowl victory after winning Super Bowl IV after the 1969 season and Super Bowl LIV after the 2019 season. DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM all have the total currently at 49.5, with both the over and under sitting at -110. Philadelphia cruised to a 31-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, before Harrison Butker kicked a 45-yard field goal with three seconds remaining to propel the Chiefs to a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. Kansas City’s last Super Bowl appearance came at the end of the 2020 season, when it fell 31-9 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Eagles return to the big game for the first time since their 41-33 triumph against the New England Patriots on Feb. 4, 2018.
Georgia guard Kario Oquendo after Georgia’s win against South Carolina at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens.
Georgia men’s basketball head coach Mike White during Georgia’s game against USC.
For Georgia’s resurgent basketball team, this could be the most telling week of the season. The Bulldogs have taken a series of small steps this season under first-year coach Mike White, who inherited a team that lost more games last season than any SEC team in history. Win at least 10 games before Jan. 1, which had only been done three times in the program history? Check. Win more than the six games they did all of last season? Check. Win more than the one league game they did all of last season? Check. Beat a ranked SEC team on the road for the first time since 2014? Check back later this week. Georgia (14-7, 4-4 SEC) has a chance to do just that when it visits No. 15 Auburn (16-5, 6-2), which is fourth in the league, on Wednesday. The Bulldogs beat then-No. 22 Auburn 76-64 in their SEC opener on Jan. 4 in Athens. The Bulldogs follow their trip to Auburn with one on Saturday to Texas A&M (15-6, 7-1), which is tied for second in the league and a game behind first-place Alabama (18-3, 8-0). If Georgia wins both contests — or even just one — making a postseason tournament become a legitimate possibility. But if the Bulldogs get run out of the arena, which is what happened when they were held to a season low in points in a 70-41 loss at No. 4 Tennessee this past Wednesday, then the Bulldogs will be winless in their last five games against the league’s top-six teams. In the Bulldogs’ last game, Georgia checked off another accomplishment it hadn’t done in nearly seven years: beat South Carolina. Kario Oquendo scored all eight of Georgia’s points in overtime to pull out an 81-78 win, the Bulldogs’ first over the Gamecocks in the teams’ past 13 meetings. The Bulldogs overcame a 10-point deficit in the final 6:31 of regulation to beat South Carolina for the first time since the SEC Tournament in March 2016. “We talked about the fact we have the chance to end a significant streak. It was a big win for us,” White said. “I thought we played the last 15 minutes of the game — I don’t know if we could’ve played any harder.” With the game tied at 73 at the end of regulation, Oquendo split a pair of free throws to give Georgia a 74-73 lead with 4:11 left before Jacobi Wright’s 3-pointer gave the Gamecocks a 76-74 edge with 3:44 to play. Georgia tied the game on Oquendo’s layup 30 seconds later before he hit two more free throws for a 78-76 lead with 2:46 left and made another pair for an 80-76 advantage with 2:25 to go. South Carolina’s Gregory “GG” Jackson II split two free throws, cutting the deficit to 80-77 with 2:06 to play. With nine seconds left, Jackson made his first free throw but missed the second. Oquendo grabbed the rebound and split a pair of free throws with 5.6 seconds left to provide the final margin after Jackson’s long 3-pointer from the left wing clanged off the rim as time expired. “Our guys believe in each other,” said Georgia guard Mardrez McBride, who scored a team-high 17 points against the Gamecocks. “We keep each other motivated no matter what happens.” While beating a South Carolina squad that’s 8-13 overall and tied for last in the SEC with just one league win shouldn’t be a cause for celebration, it ended a season-high three-game losing streak that threatened to derail a promising season. “Losing can be contagious, but winning can also be contagious,” McBride said. “It feels good to get back in the win column and hopefully keep going. “We have done that [trailed in the second half] in the last three games, and we weren’t able to pull it out in the end. But to come out on top, it means that we are learning and growing as we face adversity as a team.” Georgia is 3-2 in games decided by five points or less points after going 1-6 last season. “All year, most of our wins outside of a few inferior opponents — which is part of all of our scheduling here in our league — have been grind-it-out games, you know? They haven’t been overly pretty,” White said. “It’s just kind of our identity with this team of course. We’ve got a bunch of guys that’ll play hard. “We’ve got to play that way to have a chance.” Right now, that’s all Georgia has — a chance. What they do with the opportunity will be answered this week.