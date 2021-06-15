Psalm 62 begins, “My soul finds rest in God alone; my salvation comes from him. He alone is my rock and my salvation; He is my fortress, I will never be shaken” (vv 1-2).

The wildflower featured today is not common in our area, though it is not classified as rare. As the Psalmist said that God alone is his rock, this wildflower is most likely to be found nestled in crevices of rocks in hardwood groves.

COLUMBINE Aquilegia canadensis

John Tradescant, the 17th century British botanist, was the first to collect samples of the wild columbine to take back to England. From there Europeans spent many years developing a garden variety that is widely distributed; however, it is significantly different in colors and size. The garden varieties are about twice as large as the wild species.

The wild columbine’s bright red blossom droops, presenting a significant challenge to birds seeking its nectar. Hummingbirds have the least difficulty but often tiny holes can be found in one of the long curved spurs where less agile bees drilled them as a shortcut to the treasured nectar.

Columbine flowers have five petals that form a bell-shaped structure with the yellow stamens and pistil extending beyond the petals. On top are five spurs, one above each petal.

The origin of the botanical name Aquilegia is unknown. One possibility is Latin for “eagle” because the spurs atop the blooms possibly reminded someone of an eagle’s talon. Another possibility may be the combination of aqua for “water” and lego “to collect” in reference to the abundant nectar in the spurs. The common name “columbine” means dove in Latin and may reflect an association of a cluster of wild columbine with a flight of doves.

If you discover one of these hard-to-find flowers, please leave it alone! Well-meaning wildflower enthusiasts have tried to relocate wild columbine to more fertile surroundings, only to “kill them with kindness.”

The verses at the beginning of this page remind me of the poem by Lidie H. Edmunds that has been set to a Norwegian Folk Melody.

My faith has found a resting place

Not in device nor creed;

I trust the Everliving One,

His wounds for me shall plead.

I need no other argument,

I need no other plea,

It is enough that Jesus died,

And that He died for me.

May the presence of Jesus in your life be the source of radiating beauty and love, like the Wild Columbine causes us to praise God for His many wonders.