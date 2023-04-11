Smart wants Bulldogs to stay hungry after consecutive titles
STAYING FOCUSED
Jon Rahm poses for a photo with the Masters trophy after winning the championship on April 9.
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) during Georgia’s practice session in Athens on Tuesday, March 28.
Rahm makes history in Masters marathon
Spain’s Jon Rahm offered a sense of history — and then he went out and became part of it. Rahm shot a 3-under-par 69 in the final round to earn his first Masters championship on a long Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta. Rahm’s victory came on the 40-year anniversary of Spanish great Seve Ballesteros’ second Masters championship. April 9 also was Ballesteros’ birthday. Ballesteros captained the 1997 European team to a Ryder Cup victory in Sotogrande, Spain, something that had a huge influence on Rahm, his family and their interest in golf. “History of the game is a big part of why I play and one of the reasons why I play, and Seve being one of them,” Rahm said of Ballesteros, who died in 2011 at age 54. “If it wasn’t for that Ryder Cup in ’97, we don’t know where I would be.” Rahm, the 2021 U.S. Open winner, collected his second major championship by finishing at 12-under 276 for a four-stroke victory. Brooks Koepka, who had been in the lead in some fashion since Thursday, tumbled in the final round with a 75 and ended up sharing the runner-up spot with Phil Mickelson (fourth-round 65). In what must have felt like a pack of previous Masters winners chasing him, Rahm remained steady. He was the only golfer to register three rounds in the 60s during the tournament. Rahm, who returned to No. 1 in the world rankings, moved to the front of the tournament for the first time when Koepka bogeyed No. 6, his second bogey in a three-hole stretch. Rahm’s birdie on No. 8 made it a two-shot edge. Mickelson had the best score of the final round — 10 strokes better than his third-round score. Mickelson, who had the lowest single-round score in Masters history by a golfer age 50 or older, was finished when Rahm still had to navigate the backside. “To come out today and play the way I did and hit the shots when I needed, it’s so much fun,” Mickelson said. “I’m grateful to be a part of this tournament and to be here competing and then to play well, it means a lot.” Rahm’s birdies on Nos. 13 and 14 put him in ideal position. His approach from the light rough on the 14th set up what became his final birdie. A defining sequence also came on the previous hole after he had a bogey on the hole earlier in the day. “It’s not really one moment,” Rahm said. “If I had to say one, I’d say hitting that draw perfectly on 13 was the start of it.” Former Masters champions Scottie Scheffler (2022), Jordan Spieth (2015), Patrick Reed (2018) and Mickelson (2004, 2006, 2010) all moved within four shots of the lead Sunday afternoon. Spieth (66), Reed (68) and Russell Henley (70) wound up sharing fourth place at 7 under. Spieth shook off a third-round 76 and two bogeys on the front side of the final round to reach 6 under for the tournament with three holes left. A birdie on No. 17 was negated by a bogey on the last hole. Cameron Young (68) and Norway’s Viktor Hovland (74), a tri-leader after Thursday’s first round, tied for seventh at 6 under. Koepka fell four shots behind Rahm before a birdie on No. 13. That stopped Koepka’s streak of 22 straight holes without a birdie. He gave it right back with a bogey on the next hole. “I just kind of played average and I didn’t get any good breaks,” Koepka said. “I didn’t feel like I played too bad. Tried to give it a run there at the end, but it just wasn’t good enough.” Koepka completed the weather-delayed third round with a 73 on Sunday morning to move to 11 under. That was two shots ahead of Rahm, who also had 73 in the third round. Koepka, aiming for his first Masters title and fifth major championship, had 12 holes to finish in the third round before embarking on the final round. Despite the outcome, it was a good position to be in. “I love it,” he said. “Just some days you have it, some days you don’t, and today wasn’t one of those.” Rahm’s 73 in the third round left him 9 under in second place going to the afternoon. Playing 30 holes during the day didn’t bother him. “When you’re in the position we’re in, adrenaline kicks in and it doesn’t really matter,” Rahm said. Sahith Theegala (67) had his only sub-70 score in the last round and took ninth at 5 under, a spot ahead of Scheffler (70) and three others. Patrick Cantlay had 68 for the best third-round score. His 75 in the final round caused him to fall from fourth place to a tie for 14th at 3 under. Reigning U.S. Amateur champion Sam Bennett, a college golfer for Texas A&M, had 74 in the last round to share 16th place at 2 under. “It was incredible,” Bennett said of his first Masters. “Getting to see it on Sunday coming down the back nine … was by far the coolest experience of my life.” Golfers began from the first and 10th tees for the fourth round. Earlier Sunday, Tiger Woods withdrew from competition. He cited an ailing right foot in a Twitter post announcing the decision. Woods had 10 holes to complete in the third round and then would have had 18 more in the fourth round. He was at 9 over for the tournament.
When reflecting on Georgia’s senior class that departed with consecutive national championships, a school-record tying 17 straight victories and a school-best four-year record of 49-5, coach Kirby Smart thinks about the players’ mindset, not wins. “It was a special group of leaders,” Smart said on former Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski’s podcast ahead of Georgia’s spring game on Saturday at Sanford Stadium at 4 p.m. “They went into every game not thinking about the score, not thinking about winning, they wanted to make the other team quit. “They played angry and mad. And I really loved the way they practiced. I mean, they would practice harder against each other sometimes than maybe they had to play in certain games. I loved it. I loved the practice element of that.” One of Smart’s biggest priorities is to ensure the Bulldogs’ rising seniors maintain that type of mentality that carried Georgia to one of the most dominant seasons in college football history last year. Georgia went a perfect, 15-0, including 13 double-digits wins, capped by a 65-7 throttling of TCU in the national championship game. But that’s history, as are the collegiate careers of many of the team’s stars, including quarterback Stetson Bennett, defensive linemen Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith, offensive tackle Broderick Jones, running back Kenny McIntosh, tight end Darnell Washington and defensive backs Kelee Ringo and Christopher Smith, among others. “That senior group, they wouldn’t sacrifice what they believed in, how they’d practice, the work ethic in the offseason,” Smart said. “It was a special group of leaders.” Now, Smart will be looking forward finding next season’s leaders, which starts at quarterback, where Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton are all vying to replace Bennett, a Heisman Trophy finalist. That trio and others will be on display for fans Saturday at the annual G-Day spring game at Sanford Stadium. “Since I’ve been here, it’s been constant competition since my freshman year,” Beck said. “We have a very deep quarterback room, and I think we have deep rooms all over the place — wide receiver, tight end, offensive line. “Even last year, (Bennett) just came off a national championship, but every day I walked out there I felt I was the guy. That’s the mindset you’ve got to have.” Georgia returns several key players on offense, including its top two receivers — tight end Brock Bowers and receiver Ladd McConkey — as well as linemen Amarius Mims, Xavier Truss and Sedrick Van Pran. Kendall Milton, Daijun Edwards and Branson Robinson all return in a very loaded backfield. “(With Branson), you see more things he needs to improve on because you get to see more things period. You also see flashes of explosiveness, of bursts, of improvement,” Smart said. “He has had a couple runs where he has showed flexibility to drop the pass to take on contact, keep doing. Knock on wood, his ball security has been good.” Aside from Georgia’s quarterback situation, the Bulldogs’ biggest questions will be on defense. “We’ve got two segments of our team: we’ve got a segment of our team that is within their first year of being here, that would include this year’s mid-years and last year’s mid-years and summer enrollees,” Smart said. “That’s almost 50 percent of our team. And then we have another 50 percent that’s been here for two or greater years, and they’re in distinctly two different spots. “Our job is to try to accelerate the process for the first, younger group and continue the learning process and continue to push to create depth out of our over half [group].” While defensive end Mykel Williams and linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson are expected to lead the unit, the Bulldogs will need several players, including linebacker Smael Mondon, nose tackle Nazir Stackhouse, and safeties Malaki Starks and Javon Bullard to prevent the unit from regressing. “One of the youngest spots on our team outside of the outside linebackers is probably the wide outs when you include two portal arrivals and three mid-year receivers,” Smart said. “That’s five people that are basically trying to learn a new language and it is a new language. They didn’t speak that language prior to coming here. “I’m not pleased with where we are. I think we need to continue to grow and get better.”
