Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren returning for 2nd season of ‘1923’
Talk of Harrison Ford being knocked off in Taylor Sheridan’s “1923” is a dead issue.
Talk of Harrison Ford being knocked off in Taylor Sheridan’s “1923” is a dead issue.
Ford and co-star Helen Mirren, both Academy Award winners, will return as Jacob and Cara Dutton for a second season of “1923,” Paramount+ announced last week.
JustWatch ranked the 15 most common colleges of players on the rosters of Super Bowl teams throughout NFL history using data from Pro-Football-Reference.com. Click for more.15 colleges that have produced the most Super Bowl players
The first season of the Western drama returned after a midseason break with a new episode on Sunday.
The series is set in the early 20th century when a pandemic, historic drought and the end of Prohibition all plague the Mountain West, and the Duttons who call it home. Ford and Mirren play a couple trying to hold on to their massive family ranch.
Fans had speculated online that Ford’s character would be killed off. But four episodes in, Ford, who is 80, is still in the saddle.
In an interview that aired Friday, “Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie told Ford that she would have been mad if they’d killed off his character.
“Well, I would have been mad, too,” Ford said. “I have suffered an ambush, and I would have taken — according to the dialogue — nine bullets, and [it] didn’t kill me.
“And my lovely wife is going to nurse me back to health.”
According to Paramount, the series premiere drew 7.4 million total viewers across Paramount+ and elsewhere.
Ford prepared for “1923” by watching “1883,” the first “Yellowstone” prequel. It was the first significant television role for Ford, who’s known for his roles in the “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones” movies.
Sheridan lassoed Ford into the role when Ford was visiting Fort Worth, Texas, for pilot certification. Sheridan brought Ford to his Silverado ranch near Weatherford, Texas.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Lawn Mowers For Sale Cub Kadet, model 50in recently servi…
Caring for an aging loved one? Wondering about options li…
Portable Oxygen Concentrator May Be Covered by Medicare! …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.