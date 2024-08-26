...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Wednesday August 28...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Wednesday August 28.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged
outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when
ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
The Authority’s Lindsey Sanders (second from left), Kelly Prescott, Tara Brown, and Kim Pace (second from right), receive the U.S. Presidential Volunteer Service Silver Award on behalf of the Authority, which recognizes HCWA employees for volunteering between 500 to 1,000 hours of service during the year.
Barry Brand (far right), HCWA Operations Supervisor of Water Production for the Tussahaw Water Treatment Plant, and Mike Curry (second from right), Tussahaw Plant Operator, conduct a tour of the award-winning facility, which was recently named GAWP Best Operated Water Plant of the Year.
Donald Douglas
Tony Carnell (center), pictured with his family during the GAWP Annual Conference, received this year’s GAWP Hugh A. Wyckoff Award and GAWWA Champion of Diversity Award.
Special Photo
McDONOUGH — Customers of the Henry County Water Authority (HCWA) are enjoying tap water produced by the Best Operated Water Plant in the state, according to the Georgia Section of the American Water Works Association (GAWWA).
The HCWA Tussahaw Water Treatment Plant won the GAWWA Plant of the Year Award, which is one of several industry awards the Authority has received this year for its outstanding operations and facilities, not to mention honors bestowed upon accomplished water professionals working for the utility. The most recent accolades were presented to the HCWA at the Annual Conference of the Georgia Association of Water Professionals (GAWP) this summer.
