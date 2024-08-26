McDONOUGH — Customers of the Henry County Water Authority (HCWA) are enjoying tap water produced by the Best Operated Water Plant in the state, according to the Georgia Section of the American Water Works Association (GAWWA).

The HCWA Tussahaw Water Treatment Plant won the GAWWA Plant of the Year Award, which is one of several industry awards the Authority has received this year for its outstanding operations and facilities, not to mention honors bestowed upon accomplished water professionals working for the utility. The most recent accolades were presented to the HCWA at the Annual Conference of the Georgia Association of Water Professionals (GAWP) this summer.

