Lindsey Sanders (right), HCWA Communications and Regulatory coordinator, teaches third-grade students about stormwater pollution using an enviroscape model of a community, during the Cubihatcha Kids field trips last year.
HCWA Human Resource Generalist Katie Sumner (left) and CIP Project Manager Bill Banks (right) volunteer to teach a class on Wildlife during last year’s Cubihatcha Kids field trips.
Todd Bracken (right), HCWA Conservation Enforcement, shows 3rd grade students a display of arrowheads collected on site at the HCWA Cubihatcha Center during the Cubihatcha Kids field trips last year.
HCWA Naturalist Jeb Holder (far left) teaches 3rd grade students about Owls during an outdoor class of the Cubihatcha Kids field trips last year.
LOCUST GROVE — The Henry County Water Authority is hosting all third-grade students in Henry County Schools for their annual “Cubihatcha Kids” field trips to the utility’s Cubihatcha Outdoor Education Center in Locust Grove. This outdoor education program will be provided over the course of two weeks, with participants enjoying activities and classes that complement their elementary school curricula.
HCWA staff, volunteers, partners, and sponsors, are expecting more than 3,000 third-graders and more than 100 teachers during the weeks before and after fall break for Henry County Schools. The “Cubihatcha Kids” will be on site at the Cubihatcha Center during the weeks of Sept. 9-13, and Sept. 23-27, for the 19th annual student field trips. The Authority began hosting these annual field trips to the Cubihatcha Center for Henry County elementary school students in 2003, missing only 2020-2021, when the field trips were cancelled due to the pandemic.
